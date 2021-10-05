A White lady came to the rescue and stood up to the defense of her boyfriend unaware of the setup that lurked

The lady who was seen defending her boyfriend against another woman in public was treated to a surprise proposal

The romantic video has gone viral and sparked debates on social media with many gushing over their love

A lady got many gushing after coming to the defense of her boyfriend in public.

The lady came between her petite lover and another woman who came up against him.

The lady was set up for an epic proposal Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

In a short video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the lady raised her voice as she shunned the woman.

While the drama ensued, the boyfriend went down on one knee behind her in an adorable proposal.

The woman who had appeared to be going against the man then joined in cheering the lady who was overwhelmed with the surprise.

Netizens react to the video

@holy_shanty commented:

"Make we talk truth but if this fat girl na Nigeria girl come fat like this this bobo nor go marry her ooo"

@kinkchic stated:

"If it’s a Nigerian woman now.

"Leave that small boy o.

"You’re too fat o.

"Go and reduce."

@lovemariana__ opined:

"Lol this is me.

"Only if I f*uck with you.

"I fit die on top your matter

"Wo I forgot I don wash my hand commot for love."

@gylliananthonette remarked:

"Was I the only one looking for the husband to be?...You get sure client, marry am"

Lady walks down the aisle with White man her Yahoo boyfriend directed her to speak to

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had got married to the Oyinbo man her Yahoo boyfriend asked her to speak to on his behalf.

The unidentified boyfriend wanted to scam the white man and he needed someone to speak with him on the phone.

According to @ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the lady and the white man fell in love and the latter came to Nigeria to marry her at the Ikoyi registry.

The white man and the love of his life could be seen posing for a photo at the Ikoyi registry after they were legally joined together. A video of the couple was also shared on Instagram and many people shared their thoughts on the development.

