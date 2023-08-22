Reverend Meshack Aboh, a Ghanaian preacher, has strongly advised men to marry many women for longevity

The polygamist explained that monogamy is a Western culture, whereas polygamy is a Ghanaian culture

The preacher shared his thoughts on United Showbiz, which drew much attention after the video surfaced online

Ghanaian preacher and polygamist, Reverend Meshack Aboh, has passionately urged men to marry multiple women if they want to live long.

The preacher was addressing the topic of polygamy on UTV's United Showbiz when he made the remarks on Saturday, August 20.

Monogamy is Western culture

Reverend Aboh advised people, particularly Christians, not to feel guilty if they desired to marry more than one woman. He explained that monogamy is a Western culture while stressing that polygamy is part of the Ghanaian culture.

"If you want to live long, marry multiple women, Reverend Aboh said in a UTV video that has emerged and republished by Zionfelix Entertainment News.

The preacher, who revealed that he has two wives, used his life to establish that polygamous marriages can be harmonious.

Socially imposed monogamy was first established in ancient Greece and Rome, according to Feeld.

Reactions to Aboh's advice

Since the video of his comments emerged online, people have been posting varied views.

