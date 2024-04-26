An old video of Ghanaian female dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand in matching sneakers has generated a lot of comments

The beautiful young ladies looked fabulous in designer outfit and hairstyle as they travelled together in style

Some social media users have commented on the old video trending on all social media platforms

Ghanaian female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand and chief founder of Afro Kids Academy Afronita, has warm hearts on the internet with her beautiful dance videos.

The young and famous dancers looked fabulous in black outfits and Nike sneakers in an old video trending on Instagram.

Endurance Grand and Afronita rock elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Former DWP academy member Afronita looked regal in a charming braided hairstyle and styled her look with a stylish necklace.

Endurance Grand opted for a simple cornrow hairstyle and one of her favourite black sunglasses to complete her look.

Afronita looks exquisite in a pink kente gown

Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah popularly called Afronita went viral with her magnicient outfit for the launch of the kids dance academy.

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand and Afronita's dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

jamesjoy1818 stated:

Management that doesn't provide even something as simple as costume is that one too a management.

affum_fit24 stated:

One thing is no matter how you love your family, let them stay away from your business decisions, try and move with only professionals

lovely_lovia stated:

Endurance is so natural

sellout2002 stated:

You guys should check what they have written on the floor “No standing Area”

itssamed_one stated:

Talented & Gifted

akua665 stated:

These girls ❤️❤️

Whzzybwoy stated:

Meaning the mother is the problem

Tokyowire stated:

Quables camera man

kaakyires_beauty_hub stated:

Cute together

bar49652 stated:

Such a beautiful vibe

jaka_a.k.a_rahmatekasaputra stated:

Sweet smiley

princcess_jobarteh stated:

I miss seeing you guys together

critical_lebron_ stated:

Keep clear of the floor

Afronita Rocks Oversized Jacket As She Surprises Bride At Plush Wedding With Impeccable Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about young dancer Afronita, who made an affluent Ghanaian couple and their guests smile in a beautiful video.

The former DWP member dressed in an elegant blazer, black skintight leggings, and pricey sneakers to perform at the event.

Afronita has received recognition on social media from certain people for encouraging young females to pursue dance classes.

