Endurance Grand And Afronita Look Classy In Elegant Outfit As They Show Off Their Dance Moves
- An old video of Ghanaian female dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand in matching sneakers has generated a lot of comments
- The beautiful young ladies looked fabulous in designer outfit and hairstyle as they travelled together in style
- Some social media users have commented on the old video trending on all social media platforms
Ghanaian female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand and chief founder of Afro Kids Academy Afronita, has warm hearts on the internet with her beautiful dance videos.
The young and famous dancers looked fabulous in black outfits and Nike sneakers in an old video trending on Instagram.
Former DWP academy member Afronita looked regal in a charming braided hairstyle and styled her look with a stylish necklace.
Endurance Grand opted for a simple cornrow hairstyle and one of her favourite black sunglasses to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Afronita looks exquisite in a pink kente gown
Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah popularly called Afronita went viral with her magnicient outfit for the launch of the kids dance academy.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand and Afronita's dance moves
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
jamesjoy1818 stated:
Management that doesn't provide even something as simple as costume is that one too a management.
affum_fit24 stated:
One thing is no matter how you love your family, let them stay away from your business decisions, try and move with only professionals
lovely_lovia stated:
Endurance is so natural
sellout2002 stated:
You guys should check what they have written on the floor “No standing Area”
itssamed_one stated:
Talented & Gifted
akua665 stated:
These girls ❤️❤️
Whzzybwoy stated:
Meaning the mother is the problem
Tokyowire stated:
Quables camera man
kaakyires_beauty_hub stated:
Cute together
bar49652 stated:
Such a beautiful vibe
jaka_a.k.a_rahmatekasaputra stated:
Sweet smiley
princcess_jobarteh stated:
I miss seeing you guys together
critical_lebron_ stated:
Keep clear of the floor
Afronita Rocks Oversized Jacket As She Surprises Bride At Plush Wedding With Impeccable Dance Moves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about young dancer Afronita, who made an affluent Ghanaian couple and their guests smile in a beautiful video.
The former DWP member dressed in an elegant blazer, black skintight leggings, and pricey sneakers to perform at the event.
Afronita has received recognition on social media from certain people for encouraging young females to pursue dance classes.
