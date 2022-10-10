A bizarre young lady reportedly opened a Whatsapp group in which she added all the men in her life

But her intention was more bizarre because she went ahead to announce her wedding date to the men

Prince Mudi, one of the men she ditched has shared the story of what transpired in a tweet that has gone viral

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has opened up on how he was dumped by an interesting young lady.

The man named Prince Mudi said the lady opened a Whatsapp group and added him.

After she created the Whatsapp group and announced her wedding date, the lady exited the group. Photo credit: The Good Brigade and SOPA Images/Getty Images and Twitter/@Princemudi_.

Source: UGC

But the group she opened was for all the men in her life as she wanted to have them in one place.

Her intention was to dump all of them at once and move on with her life with her new man.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I'm getting married

Prince Mudi said the lady made the announcement to the consternation of all present.

She subsequently exited the group and allowed them to deal with what she had said.

Prince Mudi said in the tweet:

"In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said "all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I'm getting married next weekend."

"She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter reactions to Prince Mudi's Tweet

@ohlynxx93 said:

"The funny thing is that, her daughter might be the one to suffer for the offense her mother committed. Pure truth."

@Chukwuemekazee commented:

"Her daughter ain’t suffering anything."

@PeccaviConsults said:

"No be for all of una to sew cloth, attend the wedding as per "friends of the bride"?"

@The_Saintmusty

"It’s game on after she exits the group. You guys should give her some time in her marriage and group members should take that time to know each other beta, afterward take a reunion to her house uninformed. If I dey that group, we go dey do the reunion yearly at her place."

Lady leaves her sister's wedding ceremony

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady who was serving as a maid of honour at a wedding stormed out of the place.

According to her, she had an emergency to attend to which couldn't wait.

Interestingly, the wedding was her twin sister's. The sister got very angry when she wanted to leave, but she insisted and left.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng