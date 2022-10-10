A wife-to-be has recently taken to social media to anonymously admit that his little brother is actually her son

She recounted that after secondary school, she got pregnant, and her parents decided to take the child as their own after she gave birth

The young lady gets married in two weeks and is confused if she should come clean to her husband-to-be or keep it a secret

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A frustrated Ghanaian young lady has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after opening up about a secret she had been keeping for years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Citi 97.3 FM had her anonymously revealing that she got pregnant right after secondary school and her parents took the child in as their own hence to those outside her family, they perceive that the boy is her brother. She added that her marriage is in two weeks and is unsure if she should confess to her soon-to-be husband.

Excited young couple, confused young woman Photo credit: Bread and Butter Productions, Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

The confused lady added that her parents insist she keeps her secret for peace to reign, but she is unsure what to do.

Ghanaians who saw the bride-to-be's account wasted no time sharing various opinions at the comments section. At the time of this publication, over 270 reactions, close to 300 comments and 3 shares have been racked up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below;

Daniel Atsu Tsey-Abini wrote:

Yeahh you have to tell him…you’ll definitely lose him but if he loves you and can’t live without you, then you won’t lose him for long

Kofi Amankwadu Abartey commented:

You cannot hide the truth forever, tell the guy the truth

Drizzel Gôtz Bannerman advised:

You are not even thinking about the drama it will cause when your son's father resurfaces? You better come clean oooo

Edith Yeboaa Adjei said:

You should have come clean once there were signs the two of you were getting involved romantically.

From Prosper Mensh:

There is no sense in telling him because the boy didn't know you as his mother. let the died dog smell

Ghanaian Woman Opens up About Finding out her Husband had been Cheating on her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian wife recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the anonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with, and that is how she found out.

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his 2nd wife"

She continued that although she was shocked, she still decided to play along when she realized her partner did not recognize her voice due to the earpiece she was using.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh