A Vitting Senior High Technical School teacher in Tamale is in trouble after beating up a student

The community members in Tamale have demanded the school release the teacher to face the law

There have been several calls on the Ghana Education Service in the Northern Region to intervene

A teacher at Vitting Senior High Technical School in Tamale is in trouble with the law after severely beating a student.

The teacher, Sulemana Kuli, reportedly left the student in a critical condition.

Some community members in Tamale have demanded action on the teacher.

Source: Getty Images

The reason for the beating meted out by the teacher remains unknown.

The community members in Tamale are up against the school's refusal to produce the teacher to face the law.

Ghana Education Service directives prohibit teachers from exacting corporal punishment on students.

There have been calls on the service in the Northern Region to take up the issue and produce the teacher to the Ghana Police Service before the close of work on April 25.

Some people online have outed the teacher and tried to give further updates on the case.

Other instances of alleged abuse

In a recent similar case, a parent of a Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School student has appealed to the Ghana Education Service to probe the beating of her son for failing to pay some purported dining fees despite the existence of the Free Senior High School policy.

The woman, Lawrinda Yeboah, said her son was beaten alongside five other students on the evening of Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

She appealed to the Ghana Education Service to look into the matter after she sought further checks from school teachers to confirm the incident.

The Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education said the school’s headmaster had officially informed the Directorate of the incident and had promised to investigate it.

US-Ghanaian couple convicted after beating son to death

YEN.com.gh reported that a US-Ghanaian couple has been convicted for fatally beating their five-year-old son back in 2021.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae were found guilty of second-degree murder.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh