The University for Developmental Studies is a prestigious institution that was established in 1922. It was borne as a result of higher education emphasis for universities that would play an active role in addressing society’s problems. As an applicant or a scholar in the institution, the UDS student portal is a crucial tool.

There are two different UDS students’ portals. One serves continuing students offering features such as trimester registration. The other is used by prospective scholars to submit their application. Find out how you can log in, register, apply online for various courses, and much more in this student guide.

UDS Student portal login and registration

Follow the steps below to activate your account as a freshly admitted student:

Part 1: Logging in

Open your browser: Connect to the internet and launch your favorite browser. If you use Opera Mini, you should set the Data Savings to "High" or "Off.” Go to the UDS student portal. Enter your student ID no. Key in the password: Since you have never used this portal before, use 123456.

For existing users, provide your ID number and a valid password then press the sign-in button.

Part 2: Email verification

An activation code will be sent to the provided email; you should go to your mail inbox to check for it. Copy and paste it in the verification field.

You could resend the code if you didn’t receive it by clicking on the “Back to Profile” button and then following prompts.

Part 3: Profile picture upload

After logging in successfully, the next step should be uploading a clear passport-sized photograph. Note that this picture will be printed in all your documents. Do not attempt to upload a full photo of yourself.

Part 4: Profile settings

Enter all your details such as gender, date of birth, mobile phone, and so on; only key-in the correct information.

UDS portal tabs in details

After a successful login and details update, you can access the following sections on your account.

1. Home: Located directly below the UDS logo, it contains details of your current registration information, among others.

2. Course registration: This section contains the following labels:

Check courses: This is where you see your registered units

Course registration: Just as the name suggests, you should enroll in any trimester here.

Edit registration: Change registered courses via this tab before the deadline. You can also remove, add, or defer classes on this page.

3. Fees: Check your payment history.

4. Results: There are two types of exam results you can access on this page:

Provisional: Every trimester results after they have been verified are posted on this webpage.

Final results: Appropriate CGPAs are published on this page.

5. Assessment form: Assessing the units and lecturers taking you through various disciplines is done via this tab every trimester.

6. Mails: Contains incoming messages from the university. You can also send any complaint you have to the HOD, Exams Officer, or the Dean here.

7. Clearance: Obtain a Clearance Form on this webpage to prove that you have settled all the fees before examinations.

8. Profile picture: You have the opportunity to change your passport photo.

9. Change password: This is where you should adopt new login credentials after a successful registration.

10. My profile: Contains your personal information, such as email and telephone number. The details can be changed anytime you wish.

11. Guide: If you are stuck, get assistance from this link

12. Sign out: In case you are using public PC or your friend’s smartphone, don’t forget to logout via this button.

UDS Ghana Trimester registration process

Use the following steps to enroll in any units at the start of every trimester:

Login: Enter your Student ID and Email then tap the “Sign in” button. Check courses: Ascertain whether you have any units to register for by clicking on the said option. Choose course registration: This will start the process. You will first be taken to a trails and deferred units’ page. If you are new, click on Next to proceed. For continuing students, check if you have any disciplines in the fields. Follow prompts: On the next page, choose all the necessary and ascertain whether you can meet the total credit hours needed.

UDS student portal app download

Use the procedure below to install this application in your gadget for convenience:

Allow background data: If you are using an android phone and your source of internet is mobile data, you should make sure you adhere to this step. Launch apps store: On Android, use the Google Play Store. On iOS, the Apple Store should be applied. Search for the application: To locate the UDS student app, just conduct a quick search. From the results, click on its icon and move to the next step. Install it: On Android, tap on the green installation button. On the iPhone, click on the get button and authenticate the download.

UDS admission criteria

To enroll in any of the UDS Courses, you should make sure that you meet their minimum entry requirements. In addition to that, the following should be fulfilled:

1. Application fee policy

Domestic applicants should make a payment of GHc. 180 at any Ghana Commercial Bank, Zenith Bank, Prudential Bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Ecobank, and Stanbic Bank.

International students should use a Master or Visa Card to pay $100.00.

2. Grade requirements

For undergraduate degree:

You should be above the UDS cut off points for the specific year.

At least C6 in all your three core (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science/Social Studies) and elective subjects.

WASSCE students who have D7, E8, and F9 in any of the core and elective subjects should not apply for a degree.

Aggregate score in six subjects that do not exceed 36.

For those who did Arts and Business, their Social Studies grade will be used instead of Integrated Science.

For diploma prospective students:

At least two passes of grade D7 or higher in English and Mathematics.

If you have met degree credentials, but you don’t have the needed aggregates.

For diploma students seeking a degree:

Second lower class and above students are admitted in level 200

Level 100 is meant for third class or pass students.

The university schedules interviews during every intake.

For BSc. Nursing, the following should be fulfilled:

Three years of working experience. If you don’t have such, do not waste your time applying.

Diploma or State Nurse Registration Certificate.

PG. D, M.A, M.Sc., M.Phil. applicants should meet the following:

A good Bachelor Degree in a related field

It should be from a recognized institution

Do not apply if you have Pass or Third Class grades.

For PhD

An MPhil. or MSc. Degree from approved and recognized institutions. If you have a Masters’ Degree that does not have a Full Thesis component, do not apply.

UDS online application

Use the steps below to apply for a given course using the admissions portal:

Fill the online forms. Upload your recent passport photos. Upload relevant certificates: This will act as proof that you have qualified to undertake the course in question. Confirm your details. Print the application: Attach any relevant credentials such as results slips. These documents should be in three copies each. Send the forms to UDS: Visit any EMS office and address your documents to the following address:

The Senior Assistant Registrar (Academic & Student Affairs)

University for Development Studies

P.O Box TL 1350

Tamale.

UDS admission list and letters

To check your admission status, use the steps below:

Go to UDS Status Checker Portal. Enter your Voucher Serial no and Pin: When you were making application payments, the mentioned numbers were issued to you, so use them to log on. Click on the “Log in” button: This will take to the site's home page where you will be able to download your UDS admission letters.

UDS contacts

In case of any inquiries or uncertainties, use the following details to reach out. Use them as from Monday to Friday between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm GMT.

Physical location: Unnamed Road, Tamale, Ghana

Unnamed Road, Tamale, Ghana Postal address : P O Box TL 1350, Tamale, Ghana

: P O Box TL 1350, Tamale, Ghana Phone 1 : +233-37-209-3697

: +233-37-209-3697 Email : academicaffairs@uds.edu.gh

: academicaffairs@uds.edu.gh Website: www.uds.edu.gh

www.uds.edu.gh Fax: +44(0)2077135776

+44(0)2077135776 Facebook : @uds.ghana

: @uds.ghana Twitter: @UDSGhana

University relations

Phone: +233-37-209-8602

+233-37-209-8602 Email: prs@uds.edu.gh

Registrar

Email: registrar@uds.edu.gh

Academic and Student Affairs

Phone: +233-37-209-3382

+233-37-209-3382 Email: academicaffairs@uds.edu.gh

Accra office

Phone: +233-30-278-6300

London office

Phone: +44(0)2072787413

UDS student portal is indeed an essential tool. It saves on time and paperwork that could have been used in a manual application. As an admitted scholar, you can register, deregister, and defer any courses. You can also check your fees status, among other things. With the admissions portal, international students need not travel to the country for applications physically.

