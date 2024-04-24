A Ghanaian lady has sparked controversy online after she opened up about how much a guy needs before he can send her on a date

She noted in a viral video that any guy who is not willing to spend GH¢4K on her is not ready to take her on a date

Her comments triggered various reactions from netizens, with many criticising her for making the statement

A curvy Ghanaian lady has left social media buzzing with comments after she disclosed how much a guy needed to send her out on a date.

In a video making rounds online, she noted that any guy who is not willing to spend GH¢4,000 on her should not approach her.

"I'm not expecting broke guys," she said.

The young Ghanaian lady stated in the video that any guy who is willing to take her out on a date should be ready to cover all expenses including paying for her clothes, wig, bags, and everything she would wear to the date.

She categorically stated that she isn't expecting broke guys to date her, therefore, any guy who is not ready to spend on her should back off.

The video has since reached over 1,000 people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Her comment attracted massive backlash from netizens who saw the post. They took to the comment section to express their views on the statement.

@forgottensaint wrote:

"What Value will she add to my Life after the date."

@klazikman wrote:

"@elonmusk please can you add a voice recording button on X … I want to tell her something if I type she might not get it well."

@os_kayy wrote:

"You count 4k before? Edo ah nkurasesɛm ne gyimie nkoaa."

@1realmeGa wrote:

"Kwasia she get money buy wig ah anka she dye am."

@nyc_kelvin wrote:

"I'm so disappointed."

@schaser432 wrote:

"E hard oo.This small girl for Amasaman, she grow small wings so she Dey want 4k for date."

