A loving father made his daughter's day as he danced at the gate of her school to welcome her in a video

Seeing the dance moves her dad was performing in public, the lady became so shy and wanted to get away from the public glare

Many social media users described him as the best dad as they said it must be fun having him as a father

A father with the TikTok handle @wealthyjev has shared a video of how he mischievously behaved and danced while picking up his daughter from school.

In the clip, the man left his car doors open as he blasted a song from his stereo. He danced without care towards his daughter coming out of the school's gate.

Many people said that the daughter would appreciate the man's act years later. Photo source: TikTok/@wealthyjev

Source: UGC

Father treats daughter well

The lady became so shy by the act her father was putting up. She had to shield her face with one of her hands.

The father danced towards the car and quickly opened the door for his daughter, treating her like a queen.

Watch the video below:

Tam Rogers said:

"She’s cringing but I can say on behalf of girls with daddy issues you will look at this and be grateful because Dang best dad ever!"

Hollywood said:

"He’s such a gentle dad, he grabbed her bags and make sure to hold her door open."

Snowanna Realredbo60 said:

"I noticed the first thing he do is take your bag or purse and second always opening the door for his daughter.#Awesomeness."

brianyobra said:

"She is embarassed but 10 yrs from now she will cherish this... beautiful rlship there my G."

Shawna John said:

"Father like that is a blessing... take care of him."

