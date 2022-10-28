A mother of two children has narrated a sad story of how she gave birth early and later, her husband abandoned her

The lady revealed that her husband who is a pastor ended their marriage on the excuse that God told him to do so

Many people who watched her tell her life story encouraged her, as some expressed doubt about the narrative being true

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A 21-year-old lady, @fockosi, has gone on TikTok to narrate how she became a mother of two kids at a young age.

She narrated that she got married to a pastor when she was just between the ages 15 and 16 and had her first child at that time. Her second child came at 17.

The mother said she is now in school and hoping to graduate someday. Photo source: TIkTok/@fockosi

Source: UGC

Pastor abandoned his wife

The lady added that one day, the man woke up and said he heard from God who instructed him to divorce her and marry another person.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The mother of two kids said that despite the fact that she had to face a lot of challenges along the way, she enrolled herself for an Ordinary National Diploma (OND). She one day hopes to be a graduate.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

jacksonsmith said:

"Your parents need to explain this to us."

apstfreedomsunday7 said:

"Let it not change your perception about God and pastors pls.... i love you, loves your courage too. God bless you and show him mercy."

Njoku JD said:

"You are a strong woman, keep growing and try as much as possible to keep communicating with your kids."

yenis557 said:

"He doesn’t deserve u, so sorry u have to go throu all of that i wish u success in all ur endeavors."

REALITY wondered:

"How we go take believe this story now."

She replied:

"It's real."

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng