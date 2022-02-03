Andre the Giant was a wrestling and entertainment industry legend. He was admired for his enormous stature, which set him apart from his peers. His size, however, was caused by a medical condition that causes abnormal growth. So, how big was Andre the Giant?

Andre the Giant suffered from acromegaly, a condition characterized by excessive growth due to excessive hormone secretion. The condition resulted in gigantism in the star's instance. Nevertheless, due to his size, he dominated wrestling throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Furthermore, when he starred in The Princess Bride, he became famous worldwide and had crossover success in the film industry. Regrettably, the star died in his home in France at 46.

How big was Andre the Giant?

How big was Andre the Giant really? France's professional wrestler and actor stood over seven feet tall and weighed 236 kilograms. Andre the Giant's height was due to gigantism, caused by an excess of growth hormone.

Early life

André René Roussimoff was born in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, on May 19, 1946. Boris Roussimoff and Mariann Roussimoff Stoeff, both immigrants, are his parents. His mother was Polish, and his father was Bulgarian. Andre was born into a family of five children.

So, how much did Andre the Giant weigh? He weighed over 13 pounds when he was born.

As for his education, Roussimoff was an ordinary student. He finished school when he was 14, believing that higher education was unnecessary for a farm labourer. Andre did not, however, drop out of school, as compulsory education in France at the time ended at the age of 14.

Career

Early wrestling career

Roussimoff travelled to Paris at the age of 18 and was taught the sport of professional wrestling by a local promoter. To make ends meet, he trained at night and worked as a mover during the day. He began as a professional wrestler in Paris and the neighbouring territories.

Andre achieved success in Europe and travelled to Japan for the International Wrestling Enterprise. However, doctors discovered he had acromegaly in Japan while being treated for an ankle injury.

Andre relocated to Montreal, Canada, following his time in Japan. He fought there for a while until promoters ran out of plausible opponents to pit him against. The star wrestled for Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association several times in 1972. Later, he met Vince McMahon, Sr., the World Wrestling Federation (WWWF) founder, who signed him.

WWWF career

André made his WWWF debut on 26 March 1973, at New York's Madison Square Garden. He rose to prominence throughout the 1970s and early 1980s and became a fan favourite. His notable fights and feuds include Killer Khan and Big John Studd.

Throughout 1990 and 1991, André continued to make appearances in the WWF. His last appearance on American television was a brief interview on World Championship Wrestling's (WCW) Clash of the Champions XX special, which aired on TBS on 2 September 1992.

After his WWF stint, Andre spent the rest of his career in All Japan Pro Wrestling, wrestling his final match in December 1992.

Acting career

In the 1970s and 1980s, André dabbled in acting. He made his acting debut in the 1970s television series The Six Million Dollar Man as a Sasquatch. Other television shows he appeared in include The Greatest American Hero, B.J. and The Bear, Zorro, and The Fall Guy.

Who was Andre the Giant's wife?

His partner's name was Jean Christensen, but there isn't any official record of their marriage. However, the two met sometime between 1972 and 1973 and went on to have a relationship that resulted in the birth of a daughter.

The child, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, was born in 1979 and she is Roussimoff's only child.

How did Andre the Giant die?

So, what was Andre the Giant's cause of death? He died of congestive heart failure caused by his untreated acromegaly. Andre had returned to his home country in early 1993 to attend his father's funeral. He stayed in Paris to see friends and family, but he fell asleep and never awoke on the night of 27 January 1993.

How old was Andre the Giant when he died?

He passed on at 46.

How big was Andre the Giant when he died?

How tall and heavy was Andre the Giant? His billed height and weight were 7 ft 4 in (224 cm) and 520 lb (236 kg), respectively.

How big was Andre the Giant's hand?

His hands were 16 inches or 41 centimetres wide.

How much beer could Andre the Giant drink?

What was Andre the Giant beer record? The star confessed to consuming 119 beers in one sitting during a late-night interview with David Letterman. Furthermore, Mike Graham, a fellow wrestler, confirmed during an episode of WWE's Legends of Wrestling that he observed Andre take 156 beers in one night.

How big was Andre the Giant? No doubt, by now you know he was one of his generation's most gifted entertainers. His size astounded everyone who saw him, and he capitalized on it to make a living. The star will go down in wrestling history as one of the greatest, and his story will be passed down through many generations.

