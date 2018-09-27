150+ most popular Chinese male names and their meanings 2022
A child's name can be a symbol of cultural and family heritage. It also denotes the parents' beliefs and how they wish their kid to turn out. Therefore, this list of the most popular Chinese male names and their meanings will serve as the perfect guide for choosing your child's identity.
The Ministry of Public Security of China is mandated to conduct surveys of the registered names in the country annually. According to statistics from the most recent report, released in February 2021, Zhāng Wěi is the most popular Chinese family name, and more than 200,000 people have it as their first name. It is also one of the oldest names. So, what are the most trendy but popular Chinese male names and their meanings? Read on for more details.
Popular Chinese male names and their meanings
A Chinese name consists of Xing, the family name, and Ming, the given name. There is no space between the two parts when written in characters. The family name is usually one character and is passed from the father to the child. It appears before the given name.
What are the most popular names in China?
Most Chinese trace their ancestral roots using their names. Families also preserve their culture and their traditions by passing on ancient Chinese names to new generations. Some tribes' names are sacred because they represent their identities.
When naming their kids, Chinese parents consider the name's meaning, sound and visual appearance of the characters. Another significant factor is the number of strokes used when writing the character. The different strokes alter the meaning of the name.
Some names have the same characters and spellings in this list of the top 10 most common Chinese male names and their meanings. However, their meanings differ slightly depending on their number of strokes.
- Hàoyǔ: Vast universe
- Hàorán: Vastness
- Yìchén: Grand sun, moon, stars
- Yìchén: Universe
- Yìchén: Celestial abode
- Yǔchén: Universe, sun, moon, stars
- Yǔháng: Universe cruise
- Yǔxuān: Universe high
- Zǐháo: Catalpa tree heroic
- Zǐmò: Refined ink
What are the most common Chinese names?
Why do the Chinese say their last names first? They respect their ancestors by writing or introducing themselves using their last Chinese male names. Their Chinese first names come second in every official setting.
This list of Chinese male names explores their meanings.
- An: Peace
- Aiguo: Patriotic
- Bao: Treasure
- Bengt: Blessed
- Bingwen: Bright
- Bo: Ocean wave
- Bohai: Elder brother sea
- Bojing: Gentle waves
- Bolin: Elder brother rain
- Bowen: Literate and rich
- Chang: Old
- Changpu: Simple
- Chao: Victory
- Cheng: Succeed and accomplish
- Cheung: Good luck
- Chia-Hao: One with a great objective in life
- Donghai: Eastern sea.
- Duyi: The one
- Enlai: Favour is coming
- Fang: The right one
What are the most common Chinese names?
Life is too short to keep using a name you do not like. Would you like to change your name? You can adopt cute Chinese names for boys. Nonetheless, you should inform your loved ones, especially your parents and spouse, before taking this huge step. They will appreciate you letting them know in advance.
Meanwhile, these are the cute Chinese names for boys you could consider:
- Fan: Mortal but lethal
- Gen: As strong as a root
- Guang: Glory
- Gui: Noble
- Guozhi: May the kingdom heal
- He: Harmonious
- Hop: Considerate
- Huang: Phoenix
- Jia: Outstanding person
- Jian: Indefatigable
- Jianyu: Universe
- Jin: Gold
- Jinhai: Golden era
- Jun: Genuine
- Kang: Prosperity and good health wishes
- Liang: Bright and clear light
- Li-Jun: Ruler
- Ling: Clever
- Lok: Happiness
Chinese names that sound English
Feel free to blend Chinese names and those from other cultures and religions to create a unique name. As you prepare to receive your baby boy, please go through this list of unique Chinese boy names to see if you will find a suitable name for him.
- Bai: White or as clear as glass
- Da: Intelligent
- Fa: The messenger has come
- Gang: Bold
- Liqin: Beautiful harp, lute or zither
- Shen: Spiritual thinker
- Shi: Mankind
- Song: Powerful
- Taiwan: Island dweller
- Zemin: Kind
Chinese names for boys that mean strong
Parents give their sons powerful male names to inspire them to become mentally and physically strong men society looks up to. They believe that strong male names shape their children's destinies. Check out the following list:
- Bambang: Soldier
- Beaufort: Beautiful fort
- Bohai: As powerful as the sea waves
- Dingbang: The one who protects his country
- Feng: Strong weapon or the wind
- Guotin: Polite and robust leader
- Jingguo: Mighty leader
- Jiao-long: Looks strong like a dragon
- Junjie: Handsome hero
- Lei: As powerful as the thunder
- Li Qiang: Reason and power
- Longwei: A great as a Dragon
- Niu: As strong as an ox
- Qiang: Strong
- Shun: Great ruler
- Weimin: People's hero
- Weisheng: Greatness is born
- Wesheng: He will be great
- Xiaobo: Little wrestler
- Yingjie: Brave and heroic
What is the most popular first name in China?
Other common Chinese male names that exude strength include:
- Jing-Sheng: Born in the city to thrive
- Ru: Great scholar
- Taio: A great or distinguished person
- Xiaoli: Intellectual
- Ying: Clever
- Yong: Brave
- Zhang Yong: Brave archer
- Zihao: Heroic son
- Zhi: Wise
- Zhuang: Mighty and strong
The most popular Chinese male names and their meanings
Some people believe Asian boy names are hard to pronounce. A little practice will make your tongue flexible enough to allow these names to flow freely. Here is a list of Mandarin names that are easy to pronounce or consider as Chinese male names:
- Boqin: Respectable
- Chuanli: Transmitting propriety
- Delun: Virtuous
- Deming: Virtuous
- Fengge: Phoenix pavilion
- Genghis: Righteous
- Guoliang: May the country be kind to you
- Kong: Heaven sent
- Laquan: Spring of water
- Lim/Lin: Came from the woods
- Jiang: River
- Manchu: Pure
- Meilin: Plum grove
- Ming: Bright
- Minsheng: Voice of the people
- Mingyu: Brilliant
- Peng: Fabulous bird
- Ping: Tranquil
- Qiu: Autumn
- Qingling: Understanding
Popular Chinese boy names
If you are obsessed with being unique, these are the Chinese boy names with character you could use to name your baby boy:
- Siyu: Thinking of the world
- Sueh-Y‚n: Harmonious
- Sying: The star
- Wencheng: Refined
- Xiaojian: Healthy
- Xiaosheng: Blessed
- Xing: Star or a spark
- Xiasheng: Newborn
- Yan: Swallow bird
- Yuanjun: Fountain of joy
Mongolian boy names
Mongolian boy names are connected with auspicious connotations that bring good fortune to the names' bearers. Would you love your child to encounter good luck in future? If you believe in Mongolian traditions and beliefs, your child needs one of these names.
- Altan: Fluent man
- Ankhbayar: First joy
- Ai: Loving and sociable
- Bat-Erdene: Jewel
- Batzorig: Courageous
- Chen: Morning
- Chonglin: Second brother unicorn
- Dingxiang: Fortune
- Dai: Retreat
- Guangli: Shine
- Fenfang: Aroma
- Hai: The sea
- Han: Korean child
- Li: Plums
- Liwei: Profit
- Mengyao: Good looks
- Mingli: Bright future wishes
- Qiqiang: Enlightened
- Renshu: Benevolent forbearance
- Shan: Mountains
What is the prettiest Chinese name?
These unique Chinese names would easily pass the prettiest boys' names:
- Mandakh: Ascent
- Nianzu: Ancestral name
- Rong: Honour
- Sarantuya: Moonlight
- Selenge: Swim
- Tingfeng: A thunderbolt peak
- Wei: Greatness
- Yargui: Primrose
- Zhiqiang: Strong-willed
- Zolzayaa: Destiny
The Chinese male names listed above come from different Chinese ancestries. Some belong to Taoists, Buddhists, and Confucianists. Others are drawn from Mandarin and Mongolian dialects. Nonetheless, this list of popular Chinese male names and their meanings gives you a glimpse of the different options you could consider for your baby boy.
