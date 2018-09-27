150+ most popular Chinese male names and their meanings 2022

A child's name can be a symbol of cultural and family heritage. It also denotes the parents' beliefs and how they wish their kid to turn out. Therefore, this list of the most popular Chinese male names and their meanings will serve as the perfect guide for choosing your child's identity.

Chinese male names and meanings. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Public Security of China is mandated to conduct surveys of the registered names in the country annually. According to statistics from the most recent report, released in February 2021, Zhāng Wěi is the most popular Chinese family name, and more than 200,000 people have it as their first name. It is also one of the oldest names. So, what are the most trendy but popular Chinese male names and their meanings? Read on for more details.

Popular Chinese male names and their meanings

A Chinese name consists of Xing, the family name, and Ming, the given name. There is no space between the two parts when written in characters. The family name is usually one character and is passed from the father to the child. It appears before the given name.

What are the most popular names in China?

Most Chinese trace their ancestral roots using their names. Families also preserve their culture and their traditions by passing on ancient Chinese names to new generations. Some tribes' names are sacred because they represent their identities.

When naming their kids, Chinese parents consider the name's meaning, sound and visual appearance of the characters. Another significant factor is the number of strokes used when writing the character. The different strokes alter the meaning of the name.

Some names have the same characters and spellings in this list of the top 10 most common Chinese male names and their meanings. However, their meanings differ slightly depending on their number of strokes.

Hàoyǔ: Vast universe Hàorán: Vastness Yìchén: Grand sun, moon, stars Yìchén: Universe Yìchén: Celestial abode Yǔchén: Universe, sun, moon, stars Yǔháng: Universe cruise Yǔxuān: Universe high Zǐháo: Catalpa tree heroic Zǐmò: Refined ink

What are the most common Chinese names?

A cute Chinese baby boy Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Why do the Chinese say their last names first? They respect their ancestors by writing or introducing themselves using their last Chinese male names. Their Chinese first names come second in every official setting.

This list of Chinese male names explores their meanings.

An: Peace Aiguo: Patriotic Bao: Treasure Bengt: Blessed Bingwen: Bright Bo: Ocean wave Bohai: Elder brother sea Bojing: Gentle waves Bolin: Elder brother rain Bowen: Literate and rich Chang: Old Changpu: Simple Chao: Victory Cheng: Succeed and accomplish Cheung: Good luck Chia-Hao: One with a great objective in life Donghai: Eastern sea. Duyi: The one Enlai: Favour is coming Fang: The right one

What are the most common Chinese names?

Life is too short to keep using a name you do not like. Would you like to change your name? You can adopt cute Chinese names for boys. Nonetheless, you should inform your loved ones, especially your parents and spouse, before taking this huge step. They will appreciate you letting them know in advance.

Meanwhile, these are the cute Chinese names for boys you could consider:

Fan: Mortal but lethal Gen: As strong as a root Guang: Glory Gui: Noble Guozhi: May the kingdom heal He: Harmonious Hop: Considerate Huang: Phoenix Jia: Outstanding person Jian: Indefatigable Jianyu: Universe Jin: Gold Jinhai: Golden era Jun: Genuine Kang: Prosperity and good health wishes Liang: Bright and clear light Li-Jun: Ruler Ling: Clever Lok: Happiness

Chinese names that sound English

A cute Chinese baby boy is posing for a photo. Photo: pexels.com, @The Craft Wonder

Source: UGC

Feel free to blend Chinese names and those from other cultures and religions to create a unique name. As you prepare to receive your baby boy, please go through this list of unique Chinese boy names to see if you will find a suitable name for him.

Bai: White or as clear as glass Da: Intelligent Fa: The messenger has come Gang: Bold Liqin: Beautiful harp, lute or zither Shen: Spiritual thinker Shi: Mankind Song: Powerful Taiwan: Island dweller Zemin: Kind

Chinese names for boys that mean strong

Parents give their sons powerful male names to inspire them to become mentally and physically strong men society looks up to. They believe that strong male names shape their children's destinies. Check out the following list:

Bambang: Soldier Beaufort: Beautiful fort Bohai: As powerful as the sea waves Dingbang: The one who protects his country Feng: Strong weapon or the wind Guotin: Polite and robust leader Jingguo: Mighty leader Jiao-long: Looks strong like a dragon Junjie: Handsome hero Lei: As powerful as the thunder Li Qiang: Reason and power Longwei: A great as a Dragon Niu: As strong as an ox Qiang: Strong Shun: Great ruler Weimin: People's hero Weisheng: Greatness is born Wesheng: He will be great Xiaobo: Little wrestler Yingjie: Brave and heroic

What is the most popular first name in China?

A Chinese baby boy is posing next to his stuffed animal. Photo: ppexels.com, @Min An

Source: UGC

Other common Chinese male names that exude strength include:

Jing-Sheng: Born in the city to thrive Ru: Great scholar Taio: A great or distinguished person Xiaoli: Intellectual Ying: Clever Yong: Brave Zhang Yong: Brave archer Zihao: Heroic son Zhi: Wise Zhuang: Mighty and strong

The most popular Chinese male names and their meanings

Some people believe Asian boy names are hard to pronounce. A little practice will make your tongue flexible enough to allow these names to flow freely. Here is a list of Mandarin names that are easy to pronounce or consider as Chinese male names:

Boqin: Respectable Chuanli: Transmitting propriety Delun: Virtuous Deming: Virtuous Fengge: Phoenix pavilion Genghis: Righteous Guoliang: May the country be kind to you Kong: Heaven sent Laquan: Spring of water Lim/Lin: Came from the woods Jiang: River Manchu: Pure Meilin: Plum grove Ming: Bright Minsheng: Voice of the people Mingyu: Brilliant Peng: Fabulous bird Ping: Tranquil Qiu: Autumn Qingling: Understanding

Popular Chinese boy names

A Chinese baby boy in a cap is posing for a photo while smiling. Photo: oexels.com, @Min An

Source: UGC

If you are obsessed with being unique, these are the Chinese boy names with character you could use to name your baby boy:

Siyu: Thinking of the world Sueh-Y‚n: Harmonious Sying: The star Wencheng: Refined Xiaojian: Healthy Xiaosheng: Blessed Xing: Star or a spark Xiasheng: Newborn Yan: Swallow bird Yuanjun: Fountain of joy

Mongolian boy names

Mongolian boy names are connected with auspicious connotations that bring good fortune to the names' bearers. Would you love your child to encounter good luck in future? If you believe in Mongolian traditions and beliefs, your child needs one of these names.

Altan: Fluent man Ankhbayar: First joy Ai: Loving and sociable Bat-Erdene: Jewel Batzorig: Courageous Chen: Morning Chonglin: Second brother unicorn Dingxiang: Fortune Dai: Retreat Guangli: Shine Fenfang: Aroma Hai: The sea Han: Korean child Li: Plums Liwei: Profit Mengyao: Good looks Mingli: Bright future wishes Qiqiang: Enlightened Renshu: Benevolent forbearance Shan: Mountains

What is the prettiest Chinese name?

These unique Chinese names would easily pass the prettiest boys' names:

Mandakh: Ascent Nianzu: Ancestral name Rong: Honour Sarantuya: Moonlight Selenge: Swim Tingfeng: A thunderbolt peak Wei: Greatness Yargui: Primrose Zhiqiang: Strong-willed Zolzayaa: Destiny

The Chinese male names listed above come from different Chinese ancestries. Some belong to Taoists, Buddhists, and Confucianists. Others are drawn from Mandarin and Mongolian dialects. Nonetheless, this list of popular Chinese male names and their meanings gives you a glimpse of the different options you could consider for your baby boy.

READ ALSO: Common Taiwanese female names with meanings for your baby girl

Yen.com.gh shared a list of common Taiwanese names with meanings. Give your daughter a Taiwanese first name that sounds beautiful when said aloud.

Taiwanese female names are not only beautiful but also unique. This list includes their meanings, so you do not have to worry about giving your daughter a misleading identity.

Source: YEN.com.gh