Lydia Nyanful, a 39-year-old Ghanaian mom who gave birth to quintuplets (five babies) in a private hospital in Ghana, has received over GH¢30,000 and other useful items.

The new mother had earlier disclosed that she delivered three cute boys and two lovely girls at the SAMJ Specialist Hospital in Haatso, a suburb of Accra, where she appealed for financial assistance to pay her hospital bills and cater for her babies.

Lydia Nyanful appeals for help

''I want to appeal to people to help me settle my hospital bills ... I had three boys and two girls. It took nine years before I took seed. The procedure was painful, but God favoured me,'' she said in a Twitter video.

Etwereso Hemaa Official presents over GH¢30,000 to parents of babies

The Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Hemaa Official, known in real life as Freda Oppong, in a live video at the hospital, disclosed that the babies were born preterm.

Etwereso Hemaa Official said the hospital asked the parents of the quintuplets to deposit GH¢5,000 for each baby before she appealed to her fans and followers on social media to donate to support.

In a subsequent video posted on Facebook on Thursday, January 19, she presented over GH¢30,000 and a truck full of useful items from donors to the parents at the hospital.

The kind gesture has warmed the hearts of netizens, with many praising Etwereso Hemaa Official and the benefactors.

How netizens reacted to the footage of Etwereso Hemaa Official

Obaa Tina commented:

Awww, may God bless you, madam. May you never lack may. God bless your donors as well.

Francis Kennedy Ocloo posted:

Awesome.

Agatha Mensah commented:

God bless you, my dear. Good health with long life.

Rashida Kuwornu reacted:

More blessings on you Etweresohemaa for the great work you're doing, keep it up.

Forgive Ashiabi posted:

God bless you dear for availing yourself of humanity.

Nana Kwame Owusu Bempah said:

You are indeed a Queen. Nana Hemaa wo nkwa so.

Amasweetie Aidoo shared:

May the good lord richly bless you, madam.

Diane Afya Nketiah reacted:

The man is acting all shy but he shot 5staright. We thank God for the lives of these beautiful ones. And God richly bless you too.

Theresah Afful said:

God bless you nana Hemaa for your good works.

Anaba Felicia commented:

God richly bless you and your contributions in Jesus' mighty name Amen.

NanaAba Gilbert posted:

God richly bless you and those who donated to the quintuplets, God blessed you all.

