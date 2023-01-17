PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Make Someone Smile, a benevolent Ghanaian group made up of friends has put smiles on the faces of dozens of widows and children at the Akyemfuor DA Basic School in Afram Plains in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The organizer of Make Someone Smile, in the person of Mawulorm Stella, tells YEN.com.gh that uniforms and stationery were provided for the children while their mothers who were all widows got toiletries and provisions.

"We also used the opportunity to encourage the mothers not to give up on the education of their wards as it is the surest way to a bright future," she said.

Photos of widows and schoolkids with goods from Make Someone Smile Photo credit: Mawulorm Stella via Facebook

Source: UGC

The photos reveal how grateful the recipients of the goodies were mainly because the prices of goods and services have skyrocketed in recent times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When the Ghanaian charity organization painted a school

Make Someone Smile, which is simply made up of friends, decided to beautify the Kpong Ahudjo Roman Catholic School in the Volta Region, last year.

As YEN.com.gh reported, it became the first time in the history of the school that it ever got the chance to be painted, and it was just in time for the celebration of the institution's 60th anniversary.

After spending time and effort to make the school brightly colored for the first time, the Make Someone Smile group went a step further to donate hampers to a group of struggling mothers and stationery to students.

Ghanaian Foundation Donates To Nsawam Female Prison To Inspire Prisoners

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian philanthropist, Afi Antonio, with her team at Afi Antonio Foundation, has made a heartwarming intervention at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The team, in partnership with Farida Bedwei and Verna Natural Mineral Water, donated items including products from Verna Natural Mineral Water, a list of medications they requested, detergents, and some used clothes to the prison facility.

According to Afi Antonio the founder of the non-profit organization who spoke to YEN.com.gh, at the end of every year, she usually donates to an orphanage or people on the street so during her planning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh