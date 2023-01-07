A Ghanaian woman named Lydia has given birth to quintuplets (five babies) in a hospital in Ghana after years of being without a child

In an emotional video, the new mother disclosed that the five adorable babies include three boys and two girls

The footage, shared on Twitter by the Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, has garnered reactions from netizens

A Ghanaian woman named Lydia has given birth to quintuplets in a hospital in Ghana after nine years of childlessness.

The new mother disclosed that the five adorable babies include three cute boys and two lovely girls.

In a touching video, Lydia appealed for financial assistance to pay her hospital bills and cater to the needs of the babies.

Reactions as Ghanaian woman gives birth to quintuplets.

Source: Twitter

Lydia appeals for financial help

''I want to appeal to people to help me settle my hospital bills ... I had three boys and two girls. It took nine years before I took seed. The procedure was painful, but God favoured me,'' she said.

Lydia disclosed that her bills have piled up as she appealed to charity organisations and the public for financial assistance to cater to her babies' needs.

The video, shared by the Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, garnered emotional reactions from netizens.

Watch the Twitter video below:

Netizens comment on the video of Lydia appealing for help

@light_phreek posted:

Blessings.

@deejay_barony reacted:

Woow.

