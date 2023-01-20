A former NABCO personnel has opened up on the benefits of travelling abroad and how it has helped him

In a video on TikTok, the man said now he owns lands in Ghana and takes good care of his mother

Netizens who saw the video commended him for inspiring the youth with his experience

A Ghanaian man living in the UK has opened up on how his life has transformed for the better ever since he left his home country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @dj_timoo, the young man who was detailing his journey to the UK recounted how he was plunged into hardship when he was working as a Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) personnel.

Man who worked as a NABCO personnel, now urging Ghanaians to travel Photo credit@dj_timoo/TikTok @Paul Panayiotou/Getty Images

‘I was being paid ₵700 to work as a Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) personnel while I was married and had three kids. If not because I travelled to the UK, how would I have bought 5 lands in Ghana and be sending money to my mother” he said.

Currently working as a soldier, the man said one of the great decisions he has made in his life was travelling and has urged people who have the means to do so to also make a move.

“I would advise that if you have a car sell it and travel abroad” he added,

The 2-minute and 15-second video had attracted over 2000 likes and 200 seconds at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians share their opinion on the man's comment

Netizens who reacted to the post commended the man for sharing their experience outside.

