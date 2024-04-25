Gospel singer Celestine Donkor said she would rather spend GH¢50k on her soul than on weight loss surgeries and body enhancement procedures

She said that the body would one day die and be buried, however, the soul will never die

Her statement in a recent interview sparked debate on social media

Ghanaian Gospel musician Celestine Donkor said that instead of investing huge sums of money into enhancing her body surgically, she would rather use the funds in investing into her soul.

Celestine Donkor in photos. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @celestinedonkormusic

Source: Instagram

Celestine Donkor shared her views on body enhancement procedures

During an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Celestine Donkor trashed rumours that she was undergoing weight loss surgery.

She stated that she does not see anything wrong with people undergoing such procedures, once it is for health reasons.

She said that as a musician, you always want to appear attractive since you are always in the face of people. She stressed that she would not do it, adding that she had read extensively about plastic surgeries and weight loss surgeries and that some doctors do recommend it for health reasons.

“For me personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on my body, I would invest in my soul because this body will perish one day.

The Come and See hitmaker further stated that regardless of one's body type, whether slim or nicely curved, that person will be buried one day. However, one thing that does not die is the soul.

“So, we spend much on looking good, and our soul looks really terrible," she said.

The famous gospel singer, in the same interview, said that she would rather invest that huge sum of money in orphans who need financial aid.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities have admitted to going under the knife to enhance their physical features, such as; actress Salma Mumin, actress Nana Ama McBrown, model Princess Shingles, musician Fantana and others

Below is a snippet from Celestine DOnkor's interview on Hitz FM where she shared her views on BBLs.

Reactions to Celestine Donkor's statement about BBLs

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Celestine Donkor's take on ladies who enhance their bodies through surgery:

obaapapabi_nanakorama said:

That’s you … we can still do both mam

slygonglobal said:

Another lesson learnt this morning thanks for sharing wisdom ❤️

nana_amatiwaah said:

Very true, but Some ladies are saying will the souls bring money?

tillyakuanipaa said:

You don't need 40, 000 to invest in your soul

hyatti_ohemeng said:

How can you use money to invest in your soul?

stephany.akwaboah_ said:

Where are my bbl babies you have a missed call

enochowusumarfookostar said:

The most sweet words I heard today ❤️

kwame_frimpong1 said:

Mtchwww, what didn’t McBrown say? But look at her today. Ento wo aa da

Source: YEN.com.gh