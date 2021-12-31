BTS net worth: Who is the richest BTS member and what is their net worth?

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. While the group started as a hip hop band, it has evolved to include a wide range of genres. As one of the biggest boy bands in the world right now, many wonder what BTS' net worth is.

BTS attends a press conference for BTS's new digital single 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo

Source: Getty Images

How much is BTS worth? BTS, known for their singing, dancing, and rapping, is a boy band that has majorly cashed in on their talents. They have established their global presence and have broken so many records that they will be entered into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022. As a band, the group is worth an estimated $100 million.

What is BTS' net worth?

How much money does BTS make? As a group, tours and album sales account for most of the band’s wealth. Apart from the latest music, they have lots of endorsement deals and have even released a documentary and a movie. Even though each member contributes to the overall success of the group, all of them make their own money. Do you want to know what they are worth?

1. J-Hope - $26 million

J-Hope, the richest member of the band. Photo: @uarmyhope

Source: Instagram

Who is the richest member of BTS? Jung Ho-Seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is the richest man in the band. Aside from his success as a BTS band member, he also has a successful solo career that has contributed greatly to his net worth. He also owns a luxury apartment in Seoul that is now valued at $2.2 million.

2. Suga - $25 million

Suga, also known as Agust D. Photo: @agustd

Source: Instagram

Suga, also known as August D Min Yoon-gi is next on the BTS members' net worth list. He is a young rapper, songwriter, and producer who has written and produced over 70 songs. Given that he has credits for many artists both inside and outside of Korea and is paid, his net worth reflects that.

Suga is considered the best rapper in the band and started rapping at a fairly young age. Although he joined BTS as a producer, he made his debut as a member of the band itself three years after joining.

3. RM - $22 million

RM, singer and songwriter. Photo: @rkive

Source: Instagram

Kim Nam-Joon is the leader of the group and is the one that does most of the talking during English global interviews. RM (Real Me / Rap Monster) has an estimated net worth of $22 million. Apart from being a singer, he is also a writer and has written over 130 songs. He has also released a solo mixtape with U.S rapper Warren G.

4. Jimin - $20 million

Jimin, also known as Park Ji-Min. Photo: @j.m

Source: Instagram

Park Ji-Min, who goes as Jimin is a member of the South Korean boyband. His net worth of $20 million. He is a singer and songwriter and fans have even named him one of the best singers in the boy band. His ability to reach all the high notes, combined with his stage presence has fans convinced that he has great potential if he ever went solo.

5. Jungkook - $20 million

Jungkook holding a blue flower. Photo: @bts.jungkook

Source: Instagram

Jeon Jung-Kook is the youngest member of the boy band at age 24. Apart from being a vocalist in the band, he also has a few production credits to his name. The songs he has helped produce include Love is Not Over and Magic Shop. Jungkook also has appeared on several South Korean TV shows.

6. V - $19 million

V, singer, songwriter, and actor. Photo: @bts_v

Source: Instagram

Kim Tae-Hyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is a South Korean singer-songwriter. What is Kim Taehyung's net worth? The young star is worth a whopping $19 million. He is the only member of the band who has started an official acting career with his role in the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016.

Is BTS Taehyung a billionaire? No. However, he has mentioned in interviews that he would like to try acting again after he is thirty. This suggests room for his fortune to grow further.

7. Jin - $18 million

Jin, band member and businessman. Photo: @jin

Source: Instagram

Kim Seok-Jin is the oldest member of the band. He has co-written and released three solo tracks in addition to his participation in the group. Apart from his singing, Jin has shown signs of business acumen and opened a Japanese restaurant in 2018 with his brother. All of this has contributed to his considerable net worth.

BTS is a Korean boy band that has received worldwide recognition for its music. As of 2021, BTS’ net worth is around $100 million with a lot of promise for more in future. Each member contributes to this overall net worth.

