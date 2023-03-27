A rich man who built a mansion and bought a white Benz that matched the colour of his new home shared a video

The young man told people that he loves the privacy the house gives because it allows him to think well

Many people who thronged his video's comment section admired his achievements and congratulated him

A young man @husein_ayat has shared a video of the house he built and his Mercedes Benz. The man revealed that he likes his space because of its privacy.

The man filmed how the building looked from the outside as people caught a view of the fence with amazing security lighting.

Many were amazed by the young man's wealth. Photo source: @husein_ayat

Source: TikTok

Amazing dining set and lighting

In front of his building was packed his Benz that matched the white painting of the mansion. The interior decor of the house wowed many.

Despite the minimalist nature of his dining set, it still looks a lot classy. His pieces of furniture speak volumes of his wealth.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 150 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@SOMADINA said:

"Watching this video and also imagining if am the real owner, oluwa run am for me."

@muizat said:

"Congrats bro, i tap for your grace , may God accept my prayers in this ramadan month."

@Shamzy_Da_Dripper said:

"God help me build my own Bug Congratulations bro."

Ngozie said:

"I want to be your house girl."

@Abban said:

"I step in your blessings so I can also finish up my building like this Amen."

@Eazi-Money said:

"Big congratulations my gee , the house mad!!!"

@johnbullosawejuli said:

"Congratulations bro more congratulations is coming bless God for the good work I am happy for."

@Nash Apparatus said:

"Nice piece there,congratulations!!! I dream of a privacy like this,mmtwah!!"

@truth be told said:

"What some women dream of and why are you not married till date."

Source: Legit.ng