An African youth who is said to be from Ekiti state has been seen in a video celebrating interestingly after relocating to Canada

The hilarious video shows the young man falling on the ground and rolling like a baby the moment he made it abroad

Nigerians who have seen the funny video on Twitter are telling the man to calm down and resettle properly before celebrating

Just like someone who has won millions in jackpot, a young man said to be from Ekiti state rolled on the floor to mark the moment he landed in Canada.

A video that has blown up on various social media platforms showed the man behaving in a hilarious way to mark his successful relocation abroad.

The man was joyous. Photo credit: @gidi_traffic.

He fell and roll on the floor

The man's name could not immediately be ascertained, but his wild celebration has made him a social media sensation.

In the short clip seen on various social media handles, including the Twitter handle of @Postsubman, the man fell flat on the ground and jubilated.

He also raised his hands up in the air and waved them to God in happiness as he spoke in his local language, Yoruba.

Twitter users react

@Busy191 said:

"Lol! He is yet to arrive. This man forget that not all that lived in abroad are doing well, some are even struggling to get their daily bread which is same to Nigeria. Relax and get job first bro because Canada can can't you."

@olumuyiwaayo commented:

"Welcome to Canada my Ekiti brother. Enjoy!"

@koladepeters reacted:

"What if Canadian Government discover the nuisance he started constitute and send him back to Ekiti?"

@Omoosun100 said:

"As funny as it is, it is not funny as well looking to the fact that African leaders have turned Africa into the den of slavery. Everyone wants out."

