25 famous female soccer players with the best stats in 2024
For many years, female soccer players were not appreciated. Today, things have changed, and female footballers are receiving better salaries. Most major football clubs also have a women's side. The top female soccer players in the world have recorded impressive stats.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the famous female soccer players with the best stats
- Famous female soccer players with the best stats
- 25. Lieke Martens - 110 goals
- 24. Millie Bright - 12 goals
- 23. Ashley Lawrence - 8 goals
- 22. Grace Geyoro - 32 goals
- 21. Lauren Hemp - 44 goals
- 20. Lina Magull - 93 goals
- 19. Kim Little - 98 goals
- 18. Amandine Henry - 54 goals
- 17. Sandra Panos - 0 goals (goalkeeper)
- 16. Alexandra Popp - 132 goals
- 15. Jenni Hermoso - 106 goals
- 14. Irene Paredes - 19 goals
- 13. Mapi León - 12 goals
- 12. Kadidiatou Diani - 99 goals
- 11. Beth Mead - 59 goals
- 10. Christiane Endler - 0 goals (goalkeeper)
- 9. Vivianne Miedema - 192 goals
- 8. Marie-Antoinette Katoto - 116 goals
- 7. Caroline Graham Hansen - 106 goals
- 6. Alex Morgan - 123 goals
- 5. Lucy Bronze - 18 goals
- 4. Ada Hegerberg - 217 goals
- 3. Wendie Renard - 92 goals
- 2. Sam Kerr - 205 goals
- 1. Alexia Putellas - 75 goals
- Who is the most famous girl soccer player?
- Who is the best English female footballer?
- Who are the top 10 female soccer players in the world?
- Who is the most famous American female soccer player?
- Who is the best female footballer in Africa?
- Who are the top FC 24 female players?
Even though women's football is not as advanced as men's, remarkable milestones have been achieved in recent years. This list of the top female soccer players in the world is based on their overall career stats and not just the goals scored. Note that the list may be subjective and may not feature athletes playing in small leagues whose results are not published online.
Overview of the famous female soccer players with the best stats
|Ranking
|Name
|Current team
|1
|Alexia Putellas
|FC Barcelona Femení
|2
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea FC Women
|3
|Wendie Renard
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|4
|Ada Hegerberg
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|5
|Lucy Bronze
|FC Barcelona Femení
|6
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave FC
|7
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|FC Barcelona Femení
|8
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
|9
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal WFC
|10
|Christiane Endler
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|11
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal WFC
|12
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|13
|Mapi León
|FC Barcelona Femení
|14
|Irene Paredes
|FC Barcelona Femení
|15
|Jenni Hermoso
|Tigres UANL
|16
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|17
|Sandra Panos
|FC Barcelona Femení
|18
|Amandine Henry
|Angel City FC
|19
|Kim Little
|Arsenal WFC
|20
|Lina Magull
|Inter Milan
|21
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City WFC
|22
|Grace Geyoro
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
|23
|Ashley Lawrence
|Chelsea FC Women
|24
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea FC Women
|25
|Lieke Martens
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
Famous female soccer players with the best stats
There have been conversations to bridge the gap in salaries between female soccer players and their male counterparts. There is hope that women's football will become better appreciated in the future. Below is a look at the best female soccer players of 2024 with stats.
25. Lieke Martens - 110 goals
- Full name: Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens
- Date of birth: 16 December 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bergen, Netherlands
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Winger or midfielder
Lieke Martens is among the 100 best female footballers in the world. She plays as a winger or midfielder for the Netherlands national team and Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. Lieke Martens has scored 110 goals in her professional career.
24. Millie Bright - 12 goals
- Full name: Millie Bright
- Date of birth: 21 August 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Current team: Chelsea FC Women
- Position: Defender
Millie Bright plays as a defender for Chelsea FC Women and the England national team. She previously played for Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies. Millie Bright has scored 12 goals in her career.
23. Ashley Lawrence - 8 goals
- Full name: Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence
- Date of birth: 11 June 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Current team: Chelsea
- Position: Full-back/ midfielder
Ashley Lawrence is a full-back or a midfielder for the Women's Super League club Chelsea and the Canada national team. Born in Toronto, she is considered to be one of the best full-backs in women's football. Ashley Lawrence has scored eight goals in her career.
22. Grace Geyoro - 32 goals
- Full name: Onema Grace Geyoro
- Date of birth: 2 July 1997
- Age: 26 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Defensive midfielder
Grace Geyoro is a defensive midfielder for Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, which she also captains. She also plays for the France national team. Grace Geyoro has scored 32 goals in her sports career.
21. Lauren Hemp - 44 goals
- Full name: Lauren May Hemp
- Date of birth: 7 August 2000
- Age: 23 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: North Walsham, United Kingdom
- Current team: Manchester City WFC
- Position: Forward
Lauren Hemp plays as a forward for Manchester City WFC and the England national team. She was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Lauren Hemp has scored 44 goals in her career.
20. Lina Magull - 93 goals
- Full name: Lina Maria Magull
- Date of birth: 15 August 1994
- Age: 29 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Dortmund, Germany
- Current team: Inter Milan
- Position: Midfielder
Lina Magull plays as a midfielder for the Germany national team and Serie A club Inter Milan. She previously played for Freiburg, Gütersloh, and Wolfsburg. Lina Magull has scored 93 goals so far.
19. Kim Little - 98 goals
- Full name: Kim Alison Little
- Date of birth: 29 June 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Mintlaw, United Kingdom
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Midfielder
Kim Little is a midfielder for and captains Arsenal WFC. She is the former vice-captain of the Scotland women's national team. Kim Little has scored 98 goals since becoming a professional footballer.
18. Amandine Henry - 54 goals
- Full name: Amandine Chantal Henry
- Date of birth: 28th September 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2023)
- Place of birth: Lille, France
- Current team: Angel City FC
- Position: Midfielder
Amandine Henry plays as a defensive midfielder for Angel City FC of the American National Women's Soccer League and the France national team. She played for all youth levels before making her senior international debut in 2009. Amandine Henry has scored 54 goals in her career.
17. Sandra Panos - 0 goals (goalkeeper)
- Full name: Sandra Paños García-Villamil
- Date of birth: 4 November 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Alicante, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Goalkeeper
Sandra Panos plays as a goalkeeper for Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is Barcelona's third captain. She has been with her team since making her debut as a professional footballer. Being a goalkeeper, Sandra Panos has not scored any goals for her team.
16. Alexandra Popp - 132 goals
- Full name: Alexandra Popp
- Date of birth: 6 April 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Witten, Germany
- Current team: VfL Wolfsburg
- Position: Striker
Alexandra Popp is a professional footballer and Olympic gold medalist. She plays as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team. She formerly played for FCR 2001 Duisburg and 1. FFC Recklinghausen. Alexandra Popp has scored 132 goals in her career.
15. Jenni Hermoso - 106 goals
- Full name: Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes
- Date of birth: 9 May 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Current team: Tigres UANL
- Position: Forward
Did you know Jenni Hermoso is the all-time top scorer for both Barcelona and Spain? She currently plays for Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL and for the Spain women's national team. She has scored 106 goals in her career.
14. Irene Paredes - 19 goals
- Full name: Irene Paredes Hernández
- Date of birth: 4 July 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Legazpi, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Centre-back
Irene Paredes plays as a centre-back for Liga F club Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is one of the best defenders in the world. Irene Paredes has scored 19 goals in her career.
13. Mapi León - 12 goals
- Full name: María Pilar León Cebrián
- Date of birth: 13 June 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Zaragoza, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Defender
Mapi León plays as a defender for FC Barcelona Femení and the Spain national team. She started her career with her hometown club of Prainsa Zaragoza before moving on to Espanyol and Atlético Madrid. Mapi León has scored 12 goals in her career.
12. Kadidiatou Diani - 99 goals
- Full name: Kadidiatou Diani
- Date of birth: 1st April 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Ivry-sur-Seine, France
- Current team: Lyon
- Position: Forward
Kadidiatou Diani plays as a forward for Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the France national team. She is one of the best female soccer players. Kadidiatou Diani has scored 99 goals in her professional career.
11. Beth Mead - 59 goals
- Full name: Bethany Jane Mead
- Date of birth: 9 May 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Whitby, United Kingdom
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Forward
Beth Mead plays as a forward for the Women's Super League club Arsenal and the England national team. She has the most assists and all-time second-most goal contributions in the WSL. Beth Mead has scored 59 goals in her career.
10. Christiane Endler - 0 goals (goalkeeper)
- Full name: Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli
- Date of birth: 23 July 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Santiago, Chile
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler is among the top 10 best female soccer players in the world. She played for Colo-Colo, Valencia, Paris Saint-Germain, and the University of South Florida before joining Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. Christiane Endler is the goalkeeper for her current team and the Chile national team.
9. Vivianne Miedema - 192 goals
- Full name: Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema
- Date of birth: 15 July 1996
- Age: 27 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Hoogeveen, Netherlands
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Forward
Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal WFC in 2017. She previously played for Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen. She plays as a forward for the team and the Netherlands national team. Vivianne Miedema has scored 192 goals in her career.
8. Marie-Antoinette Katoto - 116 goals
- Full name: Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto
- Date of birth: 1 November 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Colombes, France
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Striker
Marie-Antoinette Katoto plays as a striker for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is a youth academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain. Marie-Antoinette Katoto has scored 116 goals in her career.
7. Caroline Graham Hansen - 106 goals
- Full name: Caroline Graham Hansen
- Date of birth: 18 February 1995
- Age: 29 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Oslo, Norway
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Winger
Caroline Graham Hansen plays as a winger for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Norway women's national team. Her professional career started in the Norwegian Toppserien with Stabæk. Caroline Graham Hansen has scored 106 goals in her professional career.
6. Alex Morgan - 123 goals
- Full name: Alexandra Morgan Carrasco
- Date of birth: 2 July 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: San Dimas, California, United States of America
- Current team: San Diego Wave FC
- Position: Striker
Alex Morgan is a striker and captain for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She also plays for the United States women's national soccer team. Alex Morgan has scored 123 goals so far.
5. Lucy Bronze - 18 goals
- Full name: Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze
- Date of birth: 28 October 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Right-back
Lucy Bronze plays as a right-back for FC Barcelona Femení and the England women's national team. Lucy Bronze has scored 18 goals in her career.
4. Ada Hegerberg - 217 goals
- Full name: Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg
- Date of birth: 10 July 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Sunndalsøra, Norway
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Striker
Ada Hegerberg plays as a striker for Division 1's Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the Norway national team. She made her debut for the senior team in 2011. Ada Hegerberg has scored 217 goals in her career.
3. Wendie Renard - 92 goals
- Full name: Wendie Thérèse Renard
- Date of birth: 20 July 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Schœlcher, Martinique
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Centre-back
Wendie Renard is a centre-back and the captain of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the France national team. She has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups. Wendie Renard has scored 92 goals in her career.
2. Sam Kerr - 205 goals
- Full name: Samantha May Kerr
- Date of birth: 10 September 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: East Fremantle, Australia
- Current team: Chelsea FC Women
- Position: Forward
Sam Kerr plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and the Australia women's national team. She is considered one of the best forwards of all time. Sam Kerr has scored 205 goals in her professional career.
1. Alexia Putellas - 75 goals
- Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura
- Date of birth: 4 February 1994
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Midfielder
Alexia Putellas previously played for Espanyol and Levante before joining FC Barcelona Femení as a midfielder. She is FC Barcelona Femení's captain and also plays for the Spain national team. She is one of the best female football players of all time. Alexia Putellas has scored 75 goals in her professional career.
Who is the most famous girl soccer player?
Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femení is arguably the most famous female footballer in 2024.
Who is the best English female footballer?
Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Beth Mead are among the best English female footballers in 2024.
Who are the top 10 female soccer players in the world?
The top ten female soccer players in the world in 2024 include Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Vivianne Miedema, and Christiane Endler.
Who is the most famous American female soccer player?
Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC is arguably the most famous American female footballer in 2024.
Who is the best female footballer in Africa?
The best female footballers in Africa include Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Barbra Banda, Thembi Kgatlana, Racheal Kundananji, Tabitha Chawinga, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Michelle Alozie.
Who are the top FC 24 female players?
According to the EA FC 24 women's ratings, the top soccer players include Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, and Alex Morgan.
Female soccer players have caught the attention of numerous people in recent years. Although football is more advanced among male players, women are gradually catching up.
Source: YEN.com.gh