25 famous female soccer players with the best stats in 2024

For many years, female soccer players were not appreciated. Today, things have changed, and female footballers are receiving better salaries. Most major football clubs also have a women's side. The top female soccer players in the world have recorded impressive stats.

Even though women's football is not as advanced as men's, remarkable milestones have been achieved in recent years. This list of the top female soccer players in the world is based on their overall career stats and not just the goals scored. Note that the list may be subjective and may not feature athletes playing in small leagues whose results are not published online.

Overview of the famous female soccer players with the best stats

Ranking Name Current team 1 Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona Femení 2 Sam Kerr Chelsea FC Women 3 Wendie Renard Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 4 Ada Hegerberg Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 5 Lucy Bronze FC Barcelona Femení 6 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave FC 7 Caroline Graham Hansen FC Barcelona Femení 8 Marie-Antoinette Katoto Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 9 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal WFC 10 Christiane Endler Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 11 Beth Mead Arsenal WFC 12 Kadidiatou Diani Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 13 Mapi León FC Barcelona Femení 14 Irene Paredes FC Barcelona Femení 15 Jenni Hermoso Tigres UANL 16 Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg 17 Sandra Panos FC Barcelona Femení 18 Amandine Henry Angel City FC 19 Kim Little Arsenal WFC 20 Lina Magull Inter Milan 21 Lauren Hemp Manchester City WFC 22 Grace Geyoro Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 23 Ashley Lawrence Chelsea FC Women 24 Millie Bright Chelsea FC Women 25 Lieke Martens Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Famous female soccer players with the best stats

There have been conversations to bridge the gap in salaries between female soccer players and their male counterparts. There is hope that women's football will become better appreciated in the future. Below is a look at the best female soccer players of 2024 with stats.

25. Lieke Martens - 110 goals

Lieke Martens during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match between Netherlands and Canada at the Olympic Stadium. Photo: Philippe Bouchard/Icon Sportswir/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Full name: Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens

Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens Date of birth: 16 December 1992

16 December 1992 Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)

31 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Bergen, Netherlands

Bergen, Netherlands Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Winger or midfielder

Lieke Martens is among the 100 best female footballers in the world. She plays as a winger or midfielder for the Netherlands national team and Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. Lieke Martens has scored 110 goals in her professional career.

24. Millie Bright - 12 goals

Millie Bright during a training session at St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Full name: Millie Bright

Millie Bright Date of birth: 21 August 1993

21 August 1993 Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)

30 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Current team: Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women Position: Defender

Millie Bright plays as a defender for Chelsea FC Women and the England national team. She previously played for Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies. Millie Bright has scored 12 goals in her career.

23. Ashley Lawrence - 8 goals

Full name: Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence

Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence Date of birth: 11 June 1995

11 June 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Current team: Chelsea

Chelsea Position: Full-back/ midfielder

Ashley Lawrence is a full-back or a midfielder for the Women's Super League club Chelsea and the Canada national team. Born in Toronto, she is considered to be one of the best full-backs in women's football. Ashley Lawrence has scored eight goals in her career.

22. Grace Geyoro - 32 goals

Full name: Onema Grace Geyoro

Onema Grace Geyoro Date of birth: 2 July 1997

2 July 1997 Age: 26 years (as of March 2024)

26 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Defensive midfielder

Grace Geyoro is a defensive midfielder for Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, which she also captains. She also plays for the France national team. Grace Geyoro has scored 32 goals in her sports career.

21. Lauren Hemp - 44 goals

Lauren Hemp of England celebrates after victory in the UEFA Women's Euro final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Full name: Lauren May Hemp

Lauren May Hemp Date of birth: 7 August 2000

7 August 2000 Age: 23 years (as of March 2024)

23 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: North Walsham, United Kingdom

North Walsham, United Kingdom Current team: Manchester City WFC

Manchester City WFC Position: Forward

Lauren Hemp plays as a forward for Manchester City WFC and the England national team. She was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Lauren Hemp has scored 44 goals in her career.

20. Lina Magull - 93 goals

Full name: Lina Maria Magull

Lina Maria Magull Date of birth: 15 August 1994

15 August 1994 Age: 29 years (as of March 2024)

29 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Dortmund, Germany

Dortmund, Germany Current team: Inter Milan

Inter Milan Position: Midfielder

Lina Magull plays as a midfielder for the Germany national team and Serie A club Inter Milan. She previously played for Freiburg, Gütersloh, and Wolfsburg. Lina Magull has scored 93 goals so far.

19. Kim Little - 98 goals

Kim Little poses with their medal after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Victoria Jones / Pool / AFP

Full name: Kim Alison Little

Kim Alison Little Date of birth: 29 June 1990

29 June 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Mintlaw, United Kingdom

Mintlaw, United Kingdom Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Midfielder

Kim Little is a midfielder for and captains Arsenal WFC. She is the former vice-captain of the Scotland women's national team. Kim Little has scored 98 goals since becoming a professional footballer.

18. Amandine Henry - 54 goals

Amandine Henry poses upon arrival at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Amandine Chantal Henry

Amandine Chantal Henry Date of birth: 28th September 1989

28th September 1989 Age: 34 years (as of March 2023)

34 years (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Lille, France

Lille, France Current team: Angel City FC

Angel City FC Position: Midfielder

Amandine Henry plays as a defensive midfielder for Angel City FC of the American National Women's Soccer League and the France national team. She played for all youth levels before making her senior international debut in 2009. Amandine Henry has scored 54 goals in her career.

17. Sandra Panos - 0 goals (goalkeeper)

Sandra Panos of Spain during the 1st half of the SheBelieves Cup match between the United States and Spain sponsored by Visa. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Full name: Sandra Paños García-Villamil

Sandra Paños García-Villamil Date of birth: 4 November 1992

4 November 1992 Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)

31 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Alicante, Spain

Alicante, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Goalkeeper

Sandra Panos plays as a goalkeeper for Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is Barcelona's third captain. She has been with her team since making her debut as a professional footballer. Being a goalkeeper, Sandra Panos has not scored any goals for her team.

16. Alexandra Popp - 132 goals

Alexandra Popp stops at Hagenbeck's zoo in front of the tiger enclosure and holds two play balls for tigers for the christening of two tiger cubs. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt/Picture Alliance

Full name: Alexandra Popp

Alexandra Popp Date of birth: 6 April 1991

6 April 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)

32 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Witten, Germany

Witten, Germany Current team: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Position: Striker

Alexandra Popp is a professional footballer and Olympic gold medalist. She plays as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team. She formerly played for FCR 2001 Duisburg and 1. FFC Recklinghausen. Alexandra Popp has scored 132 goals in her career.

15. Jenni Hermoso - 106 goals

Jennifer Hermoso reacts during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Photo: Philippe Bouchard/Icon Sportswire/Corbis

Full name: Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes

Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes Date of birth: 9 May 1990

9 May 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Current team: Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL Position: Forward

Did you know Jenni Hermoso is the all-time top scorer for both Barcelona and Spain? She currently plays for Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL and for the Spain women's national team. She has scored 106 goals in her career.

14. Irene Paredes - 19 goals

Full name: Irene Paredes Hernández

Irene Paredes Hernández Date of birth: 4 July 1991

4 July 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)

32 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Legazpi, Spain

Legazpi, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Centre-back

Irene Paredes plays as a centre-back for Liga F club Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is one of the best defenders in the world. Irene Paredes has scored 19 goals in her career.

13. Mapi León - 12 goals

Full name: María Pilar León Cebrián

María Pilar León Cebrián Date of birth: 13 June 1995

13 June 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Zaragoza, Spain

Zaragoza, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Defender

Mapi León plays as a defender for FC Barcelona Femení and the Spain national team. She started her career with her hometown club of Prainsa Zaragoza before moving on to Espanyol and Atlético Madrid. Mapi León has scored 12 goals in her career.

12. Kadidiatou Diani - 99 goals

Kadidiatou Diani poses upon arrival to attend the Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo: Alain Jocard/ AFP

Full name: Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani Date of birth: 1st April 1995

1st April 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Ivry-sur-Seine, France

Ivry-sur-Seine, France Current team: Lyon

Lyon Position: Forward

Kadidiatou Diani plays as a forward for Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the France national team. She is one of the best female soccer players. Kadidiatou Diani has scored 99 goals in her professional career.

11. Beth Mead - 59 goals

Beth Mead of England receives the Top Scorer award during the UEFA Women's Euro final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Sarah Stier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Full name: Bethany Jane Mead

Bethany Jane Mead Date of birth: 9 May 1995

9 May 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Whitby, United Kingdom

Whitby, United Kingdom Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Forward

Beth Mead plays as a forward for the Women's Super League club Arsenal and the England national team. She has the most assists and all-time second-most goal contributions in the WSL. Beth Mead has scored 59 goals in her career.

10. Christiane Endler - 0 goals (goalkeeper)

Christiane Endler poses upon arrival to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli

Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli Date of birth: 23 July 1991

23 July 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)

32 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Santiago, Chile

Santiago, Chile Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler is among the top 10 best female soccer players in the world. She played for Colo-Colo, Valencia, Paris Saint-Germain, and the University of South Florida before joining Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. Christiane Endler is the goalkeeper for her current team and the Chile national team.

9. Vivianne Miedema - 192 goals

Vivianne Miedema controls the ball against Japan at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Kathleen Hinkel/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Full name: Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema

Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema Date of birth: 15 July 1996

15 July 1996 Age: 27 years (as of March 2024)

27 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Hoogeveen, Netherlands

Hoogeveen, Netherlands Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Forward

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal WFC in 2017. She previously played for Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen. She plays as a forward for the team and the Netherlands national team. Vivianne Miedema has scored 192 goals in her career.

8. Marie-Antoinette Katoto - 116 goals

Full name: Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto Date of birth: 1 November 1998

1 November 1998 Age: 25 years (as of March 2024)

25 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Colombes, France

Colombes, France Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Striker

Marie-Antoinette Katoto plays as a striker for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is a youth academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain. Marie-Antoinette Katoto has scored 116 goals in her career.

7. Caroline Graham Hansen - 106 goals

Full name: Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen Date of birth: 18 February 1995

18 February 1995 Age: 29 years (as of March 2024)

29 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Winger

Caroline Graham Hansen plays as a winger for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Norway women's national team. Her professional career started in the Norwegian Toppserien with Stabæk. Caroline Graham Hansen has scored 106 goals in her professional career.

6. Alex Morgan - 123 goals

Alex Morgan poses upon arrival to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Alexandra Morgan Carrasco

Alexandra Morgan Carrasco Date of birth: 2 July 1989

2 July 1989 Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)

34 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: San Dimas, California, United States of America

San Dimas, California, United States of America Current team: San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC Position: Striker

Alex Morgan is a striker and captain for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She also plays for the United States women's national soccer team. Alex Morgan has scored 123 goals so far.

5. Lucy Bronze - 18 goals

Lucy Bronze during a portrait session in Manchester, England. Photo: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Full name: Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze

Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze Date of birth: 28 October 1991

28 October 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)

32 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom

Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Right-back

Lucy Bronze plays as a right-back for FC Barcelona Femení and the England women's national team. Lucy Bronze has scored 18 goals in her career.

4. Ada Hegerberg - 217 goals

Ada Hegerberg poses upon arrival at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Full name: Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg

Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg Date of birth: 10 July 1995

10 July 1995 Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)

28 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Sunndalsøra, Norway

Sunndalsøra, Norway Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Striker

Ada Hegerberg plays as a striker for Division 1's Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the Norway national team. She made her debut for the senior team in 2011. Ada Hegerberg has scored 217 goals in her career.

3. Wendie Renard - 92 goals

France and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard poses upon arrival to attend the 2022 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Wendie Thérèse Renard

Wendie Thérèse Renard Date of birth: 20 July 1990

20 July 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Schœlcher, Martinique

Schœlcher, Martinique Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Centre-back

Wendie Renard is a centre-back and the captain of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the France national team. She has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups. Wendie Renard has scored 92 goals in her career.

2. Sam Kerr - 205 goals

Sam Kerr poses for a portrait during the UEFA Women's Champions League Official Portraits shoot in Cobham, England. Photo: Pat Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Full name: Samantha May Kerr

Samantha May Kerr Date of birth: 10 September 1993

10 September 1993 Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)

30 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: East Fremantle, Australia

East Fremantle, Australia Current team: Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women Position: Forward

Sam Kerr plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and the Australia women's national team. She is considered one of the best forwards of all time. Sam Kerr has scored 205 goals in her professional career.

1. Alexia Putellas - 75 goals

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Spotify Camp Nou. Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura

Alexia Putellas Segura Date of birth: 4 February 1994

4 February 1994 Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)

30 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain

Mollet del Vallès, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Midfielder

Alexia Putellas previously played for Espanyol and Levante before joining FC Barcelona Femení as a midfielder. She is FC Barcelona Femení's captain and also plays for the Spain national team. She is one of the best female football players of all time. Alexia Putellas has scored 75 goals in her professional career.

Who is the most famous girl soccer player?

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femení is arguably the most famous female footballer in 2024.

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Beth Mead are among the best English female footballers in 2024.

Who are the top 10 female soccer players in the world?

The top ten female soccer players in the world in 2024 include Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Vivianne Miedema, and Christiane Endler.

Who is the most famous American female soccer player?

Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC is arguably the most famous American female footballer in 2024.

The best female footballers in Africa include Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Barbra Banda, Thembi Kgatlana, Racheal Kundananji, Tabitha Chawinga, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Michelle Alozie.

Who are the top FC 24 female players?

According to the EA FC 24 women's ratings, the top soccer players include Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, and Alex Morgan.

Female soccer players have caught the attention of numerous people in recent years. Although football is more advanced among male players, women are gradually catching up.

