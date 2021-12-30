Cast of My Little Pony A New Generation: Meet the full cast and crew

On September 24, 2021, A New Generation was set many years after the events of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic in a magic-less era. The story of Twilight Sparkle and her friends became a mere legend, and the three pony kids grew apart, living separated from one another in paranoia and prejudice. Finally, the cast of My Little Pony: A New Generation, released the film on Netflix amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cast of My Little Pony a New Generation.

Source: Twitter

My Little Pony: A New Generation follows Sunny Starscout, an earth pony who, after meeting the unicorn, embarks on a quest to reunite all pony kinds and restore magic to the land. But who plays the unicorn in My Little Pony: A New Generation? Izzy Moonbow is the unicorn. The crew is challenged to make new friends as they set out to rid Equestria of the fear that has plagued the lands.

The Cast of My Little Pony a New Generation

My Little Pony: A New Generation cast has incorporated several characters. The MLP: A New Generation cast comprises of:

Vanessa Hudgens as Sunny Starscout(voice)

Kimiko Glenn as Izzy Moonbow(voice)

James Marsden as Hitch Trailblazer(voice)

Sofia Carson as Pipp Petals (voice)

Liza Koshy as Zipp Storm (voice)

Ken Jeong as Sprout (voice)

Elizabeth Perkins as Phyllis(voice)

Jane Krakowski as Queen Haven (voice)

Phil LaMarr as Alphabittle(voice)

Michael McKean as Argyle (voice)

Tabitha St. Germain as Rarity(voice)

Tara Strong as Twilight Sparkle(voice)

Andrea Libman as Fluttershy/ Pinkie Pie(voice)

Ashleigh Ball as Applejack/ Rainbow Dash(voice)

Arturo A. Hernandez as Toots / Thunder / Jasper / Pegasus Guard (voice)

Brooke L. Goldner as Sweets (voice)

Gillian Berrow as Zoom (voice)

Alan Schmuckler as Sprout (voice) (singing voice)

Heather Langenkamp as Dazzle Feather / Mayflower / Confused Mom(voice) (as Heather Langenkamp Anderson)

Will Friedle as Skye Silver/ Commercial VO/ Glitter Cupcake / Comet Tail (voice)

Robert Cullen as Sparkle Chaser/ Rob the Pony/ Wings (voice)

Laura Bailey as Kid Earth Pony 1/ Pippsqueak 1(voice)

Kari Wahlgren as Pegasus Fan(voice)

Tony Matthews as Balloon Pony/ Unicorn Father/ Worker Pony 1 (voice)

Lisa Linder Silver as Beatnik Unicorn / Pegasus Concert Goer / Pippsqueak 2/ Tram Driver(voice)

Thomas Rickert as Announcer Pony (voice)

Inbal Elazari as Bunnies(voice)

Maggie Cullen as Unicorn Kid (voice)

The main cast of My Little Pony: A New Generation

My Little Pony: A New Generation main cast includes Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Kimiko Elizabeth Glenn, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong, James Marsden, Jane Krakowski, and Elizabeth Ann Perkins. 22 September 2021 was My Little Pony: A New Generation's release date. Here is more you need to know about the main cast:

1. Vanessa Anne Hudgens

Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the Film Independent Screening of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" at The Landmark in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American actress and singer. After making her feature film debut in Thirteen (2003), she rose to fame. Later, Anne portrayed Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008).

The series brought her great success in the acting industry leading her to acquire a recording contract with Hollywood Records, with whom she released two studio albums, V (2006) and Identified (2008). In addition, in the animation My Little Pony: A New Generation, she features Sunny Starscout.

3. Kimiko Elizabeth Glenn

Kimiko Glenn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Kimiko was born on June 27, 1989. She is an American actress and Broadway performer famous for portraying Brook Soso in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Through the series, she received three ensemble Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kimiso also starred as Dawn Pinkett in the Broadway musical Waitress and provided the voices of Ezor in Voltron: Legendary Defender, Lena Sabrewin. Elizabeth is the voice of Izzy Moonbow in My Little Pony: A New Generation.

3. Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson attends the 'UNICEF at 75' celebration at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Sofía Daccarett Char is a 29-year-old American actress and singer born on April 10, 1993. She is as popular professionally as Sofia Carson. Sofia's first appearance on television was as a guest star on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally.

The actress appeared as Evie in 2015, daughter of the Evil Queen, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants and later reprised her role in co-current Descendants 2 and 3. In 2016, Sofia appeared as Lola Perez in Adventures of Babysitting, Melanie Sanchez in The Movie and Tessa in A Cinderella: If The Shoe Fits.

In 2019, Carson starred as Ava Jalali in the Freeform drama series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Before appearing in My Little Pony: A New Generation as Pipp Petals, she starred in the Netflix film Feel the Beat in 2020.

4. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy attends the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Liza Koshy real name is Elizabeth Shaila Koshy. She was born on March 31, 1996. Liza is an American actress, television host, comedian and YouTuber who began her career on Vine in 2013 before starting a YouTube channel.

Among her famous acting roles have been Aday Walker in Tyler Perry's horror comedy film Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) and The Explorer in the YouTube Premium. In the September 2021 My Little Pony: A New Generation, she stars as Zephyrina.

5. Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong

Actor Ken Jeong attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting Awards and Live Read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer, television personality, and licensed physician. He first rose to prominence after playing Leslie Chow in The Hangover film series (2009–2013) and Ben Chang in the NBC series Community (2009–2015. Ken is also the creator, writer, and producer of the ABC sitcom Dr Ken (2015–2017).

In the film. he portrays the titular character. Ken has also appeared in other films such as Knocked Up (2007), Role Models (2008), Furry Vengeance (2010), The Duff (2015), Ride Along 2 (2016), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), and Tom and Jerry (2021).

Unlike many actors, Jeong is also a licensed physician in California. However, he stopped practising and opted for an acting career. The physician currently appears as a panellist on the American version of the singing competition shows The Masked Singer.

In addition, he appeared in the first series of the British version. To fill his plate, Ken serves as the I Can See Your Voice host. In addition, he is Sprout Cloverleaf in My Little Pony: A New Generation.

6. James Marsden

James Marsden attends the Sonic The Hedgehog Family Day Event in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

James Paul Marsden was born on September 18, 1973. He is a famous American actor, singer, and former model. Marsden acting career began in television shows, namely Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993), Touched by an Angel (1995), and Party of Five (1995).

James gained prominence through the shows, and in the early 2000s, he fully got into the acting career. He portrayed Scott Summers / Cyclops in the X-Men film series (2000–2014) and starred in Superman Returns (2006). James notable roles are also recognized in The Notebook (2004), 10th & Wolf (2006), and The Alibi (2006).

In the acting process, James gained a breakthrough in comic book films and starred in various genre films, including Hairspray (2007), which was a critical and commercial success and won many awards for its ensemble cast. In addition, he portrays Hitch Trailblazer in My Little Pony: A New Generation.

7. Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowsk attends the opening night of "Company" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Jane is a 53-year-old American actress, comedian and singer. She is best known for her starring as Jenna Maroney in the NBC satirical comedy series 30 Rock (2006–2013, 2020). The series made her receive four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Jane’s other notable television roles include Elaine Vassal in the Fox legal comedy-drama series Ally McBeal (1997–2002) and Jacqueline White in the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2020). In addition, she plays MLP voice actor Queen Haven.

8. Elizabeth Ann Perkins

Actress Elizabeth Perkins visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth is an American actress known for notable roles in movies and series such as About Last Night (1986), Big (1988), The Flintstones (1994), Miracle on 34th Street (1994), Avalon (1990). He Said, He Said (1991), and voice as Coral in the Disney/Pixar animated film Finding Nemo (2003).

Elizabeth’s other notable works include her role as Celia Hodes in the Showtime TV series Weeds, which made her bag three Prime Time Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations. In My Little Pony: A New Generation, Elizabeth voices Phyllis Cloverleaf.

My Little Pony: A New Generation hit the screens with a thud. Three days after its release, the film became the second-most popular film on Netflix. The cast of My Little Pony: A New Generation, ensured the film stayed in the top three for the rest of the week. By the end of October 2021, it was the most-viewed film on Netflix.

