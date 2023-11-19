Actress and television personality Xandy Kamel opened up about the details of her collapsed marriage

During an interview on The Delay Show, she discussed how she crossed paths with her ex-husband Kaninja before they married

The former Angel TV presenter explained how she sponsored their marriage with her own resources and help from loved ones

Actress and former Angel TV presenter Xandy Kamel has detailed how she financed the wedding between herself and her ex-significant partner Kaninja.

During an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, she revealed that she purchased their rings, including her former husband's.

Xandy Kamel shames her ex-husband as she details how she sponsored their wedding. Photo credit: DELAY TV.

Source: UGC

Xandy Kamel indicated that she partially funded her wedding gown, which was more of a gift from her fashion designer, while her uncle purchased her ex-husband's suit for their wedding.

When asked if she married her husband against tradition because of the expenditure, the media personality responded:

''Yes, I married my ex-husband. If you consider everything I bought for our wedding,'' she told Delay.

"I bought our rings, had one of my uncles purchase his suit, and shipped it to Ghana for him. So it's as if I married him. That's why I'm the only one who can put an end to it because I accomplished everything; I married him,'' Xandy explained.

The actress formally announced that her marriage to Kaninja, a sports presenter, had ended in 2021.

Watch Xandy's interview with Delay below:

Source: YEN.com.gh