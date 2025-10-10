On Monday, January 27, 2025, YEN.com.gh published an article titled, “Ghanaian Couple In A Long-Distance Relationship Gets Married On Zoom Call, Video: ‘Dad Isn’t Happy’”, which was sourced from a TikTok page known as @cobyseed.

The article was based on a wedding ceremony involving a young Ghanaian couple identified as Michael Akpawu and Nana Ama-Gyemfuah Akpawu.

It made claims suggesting that the couple married via a Zoom call, accompanied by a narrative implying that the bride’s father was unhappy about the marriage.

YEN retracts and apologizes to Ghanaian couple. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: UGC

The couple reached out to YEN.com.gh to clarify that the story was inaccurate and misrepresented them, as facts show that the man portrayed as the bride’s father in the circulated video is not related to her or her family. The insinuation that her father was unhappy about the marriage is also false.

Their actual traditional marriage took place virtually in December 2024, with the bride in Ghana and the groom in the United States. Although the couple held a virtual traditional ceremony, they followed it up with their civil wedding in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2025.

YEN.com.gh has since verified their concerns and confirms that the report was incorrect and did not reflect the true circumstances surrounding their marriage.

We sincerely apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Akpawu, their families, and our readers for the distress and inconvenience this story may have caused. It was never our intention to misrepresent or harm the reputation of any individual.

YEN.com.gh takes matters of accuracy and fairness very seriously. We have removed the article from our website and social media platforms, and we are reviewing our editorial processes to prevent a recurrence of such an error.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt apologies to Michael Akpawu and Nana Ama-Gyemfuah Akpawu, and their families.

