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Survivor Details How He Escaped Deadly Newtown School Collapse
Family and Relationships

Survivor Details How He Escaped Deadly Newtown School Collapse

by  Edwin Abanga
4 min read
  • Abdul Kadiri Braimah, a security guard at Newtown Experimental School, has shared a chilling account of how he survived the building collapse
  • According to him, the structure was used by students for studies during weekends and during examination periods
  • He stressed that the tragedy could have been far worse if it had occurred during school hours, when more students would have been present

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Mr Abdul Kadiri Braimah, a survivor of the tragic building collapse at Newtown Experimental School in Accra, has recounted his narrow escape and the terrifying moments leading up to the incident.

Braimah, who works as a security guard at the school and resides on the premises, said he was on the third floor of the structure with a friend preparing a meal when the building suddenly gave way.

Accra building collapse, Newtown Experimental School, Ghana tragedy, GETFund project, survivor story Ghana, Accra Newtown disaster, abandoned building Ghana, school safety Ghana, breaking news Ghana, infrastructure failure
Abdul Kadiri Braimah, a survivor of the Newtown Experimental School building collapse, has recounted how he narrowly escaped death. Photo credit: AdomOnline/TikTok
Source: TikTok

According to him, there were no warning signs before the collapse.

He described the incident as extremely sudden, stating that the entire structure came down within four seconds, leaving no time for anyone to react or escape.

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He explained that he was fortunate to have landed on top of the rubble, with only a few pieces of debris falling on him.

As a result, he sustained minor injuries to his foot. However, his friend, who was with him at the time, suffered cuts to his head and other parts of his body.

Braimah attributed his survival to divine intervention, noting that several others were not as fortunate and lost their lives in the tragedy.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Abandoned projects pose threats in schools

Touching on the state of the building, Mr Braimah noted that the structure had been under construction for about 14 years as a classroom block, but was abandoned midway.

Accra building collapse, Newtown Experimental School, Ghana tragedy, GETFund project, survivor story Ghana, Accra Newtown disaster, abandoned building Ghana, school safety Ghana, breaking news Ghana, infrastructure failure
Braimah's account highlights the dangers posed by neglected structures in public spaces. Photo credit: AdomOnline/TikTok
Source: UGC

He further disclosed that the space was occasionally used by students for studies, especially during weekends and examination periods.

According to him, the situation could have been far worse if the collapse had occurred during school hours, as many students often used the area as an extension of their classrooms.

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Devastated man who lost daughter in Accra Newtown building collapse involved in an accident

He made a clarion call to state authorities to take necessary steps to bring down weak structures in various school compounds, as they pose a major threat to the safety of students and staff.

Watch the TikTok video here:

GES suspends classes following tragedy

The Ghana Education Service has ordered students to stay away from the Newtown Experimental D/A School following the collapse of a nearby building.

The service is set to hold an emergency meeting on the matter, which was a grave safety concern before the eventual collapse that killed three people.

The Ghana Education Service Director-General, Prof Ernest Kofi Davis, told Citi News the safety of the other school structures would be checked.

“We are going to work with the regional and national teams, including the estate department, to ensure that the remaining structures are safe for use. If they are not, we will advise students to avoid those areas."

The incident occurred on March 29, when an uncompleted four-storey building on the school premises, reportedly used as a makeshift church, collapsed during a worship gathering.

Read also

Little girl rescued from the Accra Newtown building collapse, video

A total of 23 people, including three minors, were trapped in the debris, of whom 20 were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The three confirmed deaths were of two females and one male. Some of the victims were referred to the 37 Military Hospital for urgent medical care.

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly claimed to Citi News that warnings were issued to residents not to use the building at the Newtown Experimental D/A School before its collapse.

Read the X post here:

Henry Quartey controversy at building collapse scene

YEN.com.gh reported that the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, expressed disappointment over how some national security operatives treated him at the scene of the school building collapse in Accra Newtown.

Speaking to the media, Quartey said he had only visited the accident scene as a former MP for Ayawaso Central to assist in the rescue of the victims.

He accused security personnel of politicising the rescue efforts at the disaster site.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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