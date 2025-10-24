Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings has turned heads with her look after her mom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise at the Ridge Hospital

The late Ghanaian Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and his late wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, had four children who are known for their unmatched beauty.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, the second daughter of the former first family, has captured attention with her looks following her mother’s passing on October 23, 2025.

The late John Jerry Rawlings and the Nana Konadu pose with their children Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi in an old photo. Photo credit: @gtv.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings appears after mom's passing

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, who, according to YEN.com.gh’s research, was born in the same month as her younger sister Amina Rawlings, shares a unique bond with her.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings was born on March 2, while Amina Rawlings was born a day earlier, on March 1.

The second child of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was seen consoling her younger sister during the official press launch following their mother’s death.

At the event, Yaa Asantewaa stole the spotlight in a white long-sleeve shirt and black skirt, accessorised with elegant burgundy high heels.

The beauty goddess also flaunted her long braids hairstyle, which she complemented with a stylish summer hat.

Amina Rawlings, looking spectacular, wore a simple African print dress and black flat shoes, which highlighted her fine legs.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings gives speech at event

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, the Executive Director of the John Jerry Rawlings Foundation, stepped out in style to give a speech at the star-studded event.

She was the keynote speaker at the 40th anniversary of the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture, celebrated on June 22, 2025, in Accra.

The beautiful daughter of the former first family looked classy in a yellow, stylish long-sleeve shirt paired with matching black trousers.

She turned heads with her long twisted braids hairstyle, flawless makeup, and bold red lipstick as she took the stage to celebrate the late former President J.J. Rawlings' 78th birthday.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings Rocks Kente at event

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and her younger sister Amina Agyeman-Rawlings are inseparable.

The beautiful sisters were spotted at the Oheneba Akwasi Abayie Akomforehene’s (Lovelace Prempeh) 80th birthday party and thanksgiving lunch.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings looked ethereal in a stylish short-sleeve kente gown with a belt, which reminded fashionistas of her late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Meanwhile, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings looked beautiful in a sleeveless colourful kente ensemble, paired with gold accessories, just like her big sister in their viral dance video.

Yaa Asantewaa, Kimathi attend event in Burkina Faso

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings looked effortlessly chic in a stylish two-piece outfit as she supported her brother, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, to give a speech at an event in Burkina Faso.

The Rawlings family attended a symbolic ceremony in Ouagadougou, where a street was named after Ghana’s former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

After the event, Kimathi Rawlings reflected on his father’s legacy, the legacy of Thomas Sankara, and the urgent need for African unity.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings were spotted at an event in Burkina Faso before their mom's demise on October 23, 2025. Photo credit: @myjoyonline.

Who is Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings?

Yaa Asantewaa was born in Dzelukpe-Keta, located in Ghana's Volta Region. She completed her junior high education at North Ridge Lyceum JHS after starting her studies at Achimota Primary School. She continued her education at Wesley Girls' SHS, graduating in 1999 after earning her BECE certificate.

In September 1999, Yaa Asantewaa travelled to Ireland to attend Trinity College Dublin for her postsecondary education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from the university in 2003.

She then pursued her Master’s degree at Boston University in the United States, where she earned an M.A. in International Communication and International Relations after four years of study.

Currently, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings works at the office of her father, Flt. Lt. (Rtd) Jerry John Rawlings. She is employed as the Executive for Business Affairs.

Yaa Asantewaa, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina and the late former president John Jerry Rawlings pose for a family shot. Photo credit: @gtv

Nana Konadu builds over 870 daycare centres

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who built over 870 daycare centres nationwide.

According to reports, these daycare centres were constructed to help working-class, women and market women take care of their wards while they work to make ends meet.

Some social media users praised the former first lady for supporting women's empowerment projects in Ghana.

