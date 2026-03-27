AJ Sarpong has paid tribute to her late father and paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong after his demise

The late traditional leader passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026, with his family and traditional council officially informing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

AJ Sarpong's emotional post evoked sadness among Ghanaians, who flooded the comments section to offer their condolences to her and her family

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Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, popularly known as AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, has broken her silence after the demise of her father, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the Paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region.

Broadcaster AJ Sarpong breaks her silence after her father, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Photo source: Aj Akuoko-Sarpong

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, news emerged that the revered traditional leader Nana Akouoko Sarpong had passed away at the age of 87.

The news first emerged on social media through a journalist with Agogo-based Salt FM, Derrick Kesse Agyei, who shared photos to mourn Nana Akuoko Sarpong.

"Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Agogo Manhene. A great leader has fallen - his wisdom, service, and dedication to Agogo will never be forgotten. Rest well, Nana. Your legacy lives on. Odupɔn Atutu! Nana Kɔ Akuraa!"

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the Agogomanhene remain unknown.

The late traditional leader's family also visited the Ashantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to formally inform him of his untimely passing.

Before his demise, Nana Akuoko Sarpong was one of the longest-reigning paramount chiefs in Asante, reigning for about 50 years as the traditional leader of the Agogo Traditional Area.

His passing comes almost a year after another prominent paramount chief under the Asantehene, Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II passed.

The Instagram video of Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong's family officially informing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of his demise is below:

Who was Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong?

Aside from his role as a traditional leader, Akuoko Sarpong was also an esteemed lawyer and politician.

He became the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asante-Akyem North during the Third Republic (1979-1981) on the ticket of the Victor Owusu-led Popular Front Party (PFP).

After J.J. Rawlings' coup in 1981, Akuoko Sarpong accepted an invitation to join the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and served as secretary for health, internal affairs, foreign affairs, and chieftaincy affairs.

He was appointed as the presidential staffer for chieftaincy affairs when Ghana transitioned into the Fourth Republic. From 2009 to 2013, he was a member of the Council of State.

AJ Sarpong breaks silence after father's demise

Hours after the news of her father, Nana Sarpong's demise was announced, AJ Sarpong took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to pay homage and mourn.

In a short post, the renowned broadcaster noted that she would always consider herself the little girl of her late father.

She wrote:

"Always and forever Daddy’s little Girl."

On Friday, March 27, 2026, she also shared a similar post along with throwback photos of her childhood moments with her late father and mother.

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar mourns as his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, passes away. Photo source: @kofijamar

Source: Instagram

The Perfect Match Xtra show host's post evoked sadness among Ghanaians who sympathised with her and her family following the demise of their patriarch.

The Facebook post of AJ Sarpong speaking after her father's demise is below:

Ghanaians sympathise with AJ after father's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Edem Mensah-Tsotorme commented:

"It is well, Ohemaa. May God strengthen you and the family."

Samuel Kwame said:

"My condolences to you, AJ. I never knew you are a princess all along... My pretty princess, please take heart."

Matthew Adare Adoum wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Kofi Jamar's mother passes away at 65

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Jamar's mother Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh passed away at 65, with the rapper mourning her demise on social media.

The Ekorso hitmaker announced the tragic news on Thursday, March 12, 2026, along with details of the one-week observation event.

Many Ghanaians offered their condolences to Kofi Jamar as he mourned his mother's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh