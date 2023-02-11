Lauren Chandiram is a celebrity wife. She gained recognition in 2007 after her relationship with British television actor Robert James-Collier became public. Robert is famous for his appearances as Liam Connor on Coronation Street and Thomas Barrow on Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015. Although Lauren is married to a public figure, she prefers to live a private life, away from the spotlight.

Robert James-Collier and Lauren Chandiram attend the World Premiere of "Downton Abbey" at Cineworld Leicester Square on 09 September 2019 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

At the 2007 and 2008 British Soap Awards, Robert was named the sexiest man, and this got his fans wondering whether he was married, dating, or single. Eventually, at a red-carpet event in 2007, Lauren and Robert's relationship was made public. However, it is believed that the two had been seeing each other long before that particular public appearance.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Chandiram Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Partner Robert James-Collier Children 1 Famous for Being Robert James-Collier's wife

Who is Lauren Chandiram?

Lauren Chandiram was born on 20 November 1985 in London, United Kingdom. She is 37 years old as of February 2023, and her star sign is Scorpio. Lauren holds British citizenship and is of white ethnicity.

Who are Lauren Chandiram’s parents? She has not disclosed any details about her family yet. Additionally, little is known about her childhood, education, or siblings, if any.

Career

Chandiram is passionate about fashion. Lauren ran a clothing store in U.K Buckinghamshire when she first met Robert. As soon as she moved in with Robert, she planned to launch a clothing boutique in Manchester. It is also reported that Chandiram had declined several modelling jobs at the time because she did not like being in the spotlight.

What is Lauren Chandiram's net worth?

Rob James-Collier’s wife, Lauren Chandiram's net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. On the other hand, her husband Robert has an alleged net worth of $5 million from his successful television career as an actor.

When did Lauren Chandiram and Rob James-Collier meet?

Rob James-Collier attends Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Cast: Hugh Bonneville and Rob James-Collier, "Downton Abbey" at Apple Store Soho. Photo: Chance Yeh

Source: Getty Images

Chandiram and Robert’s relationship first came to the spotlight in 2007 at the premiere of Downton Abbey. Before that, the couple had never walked the red carpet. It is believed that the couple began dating mid 2000s while Robert was still getting his footing with a career in acting.

Robert began his acting career in 2005 with a small role in the television film Perfect Day. Subsequently, he had a supporting role in the television series Down to Earth. However, these minor roles did not get him popularity.

Lauren Chandiram’s partner attained his big break and became a household name thanks to his best acting performance as Liam Connor on Coronation Street in 2006. Additionally, in 2010, he portrayed Thomas Barrow in the television series Downton Abbey, where he had another successful role.

How many kids does Lauren Chandiram have?

Lauren Chandiram and Rob James-Collier have a son named Milo James-Collier, who was born in 2010. On the other hand, the British actor also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Quick facts about Lauren Chandiram

Who is Lauren Chandiram? She is a celebrity wife married to a renowned British actor, Robert James-Collier. How old is Lauren? She is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 November 1985, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Where does Lauren Chandiram come from? She was born in London, United Kingdom. She has a British nationality and is of white Caucasian ethnicity. What does Chandiram do for a living? She is a fashion enthusiast who owned a clothing store before meeting his husband, Robert. How many kids do Lauren Chandiram and Robert James-Collier have? They have one son, Milo James-Collier, who was born in 2010. Robert also has another child from her former relationship. How tall is Lauren Chandiram? She is 6 feet 2 inches (188). Does Lauren Chandiram have an Instagram account? She is not on any social media platform as she prefers living a private life.

Although she is a celebrity wife, Lauren Chandiram lives a low-key life. She has been married to Robert James-Collier for more than 15 years, and they have a son.

Source: YEN.com.gh