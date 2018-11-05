50 Best lace dress styles for wedding and engagements 2022

Have you been wondering about the next great attire you will wear for the wedding you have just been invited to? If this is one of your concerns, this list has several lace dress styles for wedding to choose from. You can choose from them and become the centre of attention during the ceremony.

Best lace dress styles for weddings and engagements. Photo: @fashion_dayz, @lace_n_slay, @queenykem_stitches (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you are a bride-to-be or a wedding guest, it can be quite challenging to find a style that suits your personality. All you need to do is choose what is the most suitable for you among the list of fantastic lace dress styles for weddings.

Lace dress styles for wedding in Ghana

In Africa, most women are naturally dark-skinned and have mesmerizing curves. When choosing a preferred lace design, it would be best to go for a pattern and colour that blends with your skin tone. Some classy and stylish hits in the market that you can rock with at any event include the following:

1. Low back gown

The interesting fact about this low-back gown is how captivating it can be. Being one of the Ghanaian lace dress styles, it is very suitable if you attend an evening event. It gives you a chance to flaunt your flawless African skin while the lace ensures you shine out.

2. Comfy one-arm dress

Pink and yellow one-arm dress. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This design has an arm of the outfit and should become your choice if you are headed for an afternoon event. The beautiful thing about it is that it prevents you from sweating much. With that, you can preserve your makeup. As the bride, you will become the talk of the town with this design.

3. Elegant with a slit

An elegant gown with a slit and a matching headgear. Photo: @bellanaijaweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Another dress that will serve you well during a wedding ceremony is this one. It is easy to wear and brings out your body's natural attractiveness.

4. Orange design with matching headgear

Elegant orange design. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This attire would be ideal for your maids at your wedding or dowery ceremony. It has a more adult appearance thanks to the added headpiece.

5. Simple black

A woman in a black sleeveless outfit posing for a picture. Photo: pexels.com, @dazzlejam

Source: UGC

The colour black is distinctive and demonstrates one's boldness. This attire is ideal for anyone who wants to seem simple and comfortable in what she is wearing.

6. One-hand mermaid look

It features a mermaid motif and is extremely simple to look at. The addition of lace to the blue texture makes it more classy, and it is a perfect outfit for any occasion.

African lace styles for wedding

Generally speaking of Ghana lace dress styles and those of other African countries, cute lace outfits are a favourite because they confer class, simplicity, and style on African women. Opting for this design makes you a true African and ensures that everyone gives you the respect you deserve.

7. Off-shoulder for a youthful look

Simple off-shoulder brown dress. Photo:@kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you want a deliciously complex look, flat tummy, and youthful chick aura, then this off-shoulder design is what you need. It makes you appear as one of the most important personalities of the day, and you will be amazed at the attention you will command. It is one of the latest lace styles in Ghana worth considering, truly.

8. Ankara with lace

Green outfits with laces. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

With the addition of laces, you may make your Ankara ensemble stand out. The above African pattern is exquisite and stylish, and it can be worn by brides who are having traditional wedding ceremonies.

9. Green with a golden touch

A woman in a green outfit caring a yellow clutch bag. Photo: @bellanaijaweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Do you want to attempt some stunning lace gown styles in 2022? Consider the straight gown seen above, which is designed to hang straight down the body. These outfits provide you with a trendy appearance.

10. Matching design for maids

One-arm straight gowns with a slit. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Long slits are one technique to make the designs more seductive. Front slits, in particular, draw attention to your waist and highlight your figure. They look great with either heels or wedges.

11. Longsleeved gowns

In every season, a long-sleeved dress is ideal for organising a wedding. The gown enables you to project a fashionable, delicate, and wonderfully feminine image.

12. Hot pink

Hot pink gown. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You can wear this outfit to a night event, a dinner date, or a wedding. The ornate top of the garment makes this look attractive. It complements your dark skin tone and glows, putting you in the spotlight.

Nigerian lace styles for weddings and engagements

Nigerian lace designs are usually unbeatable. When it comes to getting a daring, creative, and red carpet-worthy design, you can count on the country's fashion houses. So, do you have a function upcoming? Check out these latest Nigerian lace styles and designs for engagements and weddings.

13. Mermaid curve style for mature people

This cute outfit has some details that make it very mature, so it is mostly the first pick for elderly and married women. The bust area is properly covered. If you are a lover of all these features, then go for this design.

14. Off-shouldered gown

Floral blue outfit with matching headgear. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This gown is very fashionable. The gown's upper parts are off-shouldered, but the lower parts beneath the knee are fully covered and bring out the wearer's flair.

No doubt, this gown is a 'head turner' because people will always keep staring at you to get a better view of the gown.

15. Simple mermaid wedding outfit

Simple green mermaid outfit. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This mermaid wedding outfit will be a favourite for most women who love simple but elegant gowns. The outfit has a unique upper part, which makes it more inviting. At the same time, its full mermaid lower end makes it decent wear. Thus, you do not need many accessories for this outfit.

16. A white classy gown

A woman in a white wedding gown. Photo: pexels.com, @sandslovestory

Source: UGC

A gown with a large hand is a popular design among women. It accentuates their voluptuous figure and conceals any faults in their waist, bringing out that perfect look.

17. Green with silver deco

Ladies in green outfits with matching headgear. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is another outfit that friends or family members can put together for a variety of functions. The outfit can be paired with heels and a variety of accessories.

18. Elegant partnered

Straight patterned dress. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is yet another attire that will draw everyone's attention to you. It's appropriate for occasions such as weddings and romantic nights. It's straightforward and accentuates your size 8 body to perfection.

Fantastic lace style for engagement

If you are the bride, then this fantastic style for engagement is worth considering. As the bride, you must be the centre of attraction, and this pattern helps you achieve that without a struggle. Just ensure all your accessories are of the same colour even if you decide to go sparkling blue, purple, and so on.

19. Maxi red gown

Maxi red dress. Photo: @asoebibella (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This gown has a really simple style that is perfect for an engagement day. It can be made in a variety of styles and colours. The nice aspect is that you may accessorise the entire ensemble with various accessories.

20. Simple and white

A smiling woman wearing a white dress. Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob

Source: UGC

This is a simple attire that is very comfortable. You can pair it with black heels as seen in the picture or some simple flat shoes.

21. Golden and silver dress

If you are going to a party, this is a great alternative for a beautiful look. You will stand out in the sun because everyone will be marvelling at how beautiful it makes you seem.

22. Elegant green with headgear

Elegant green with headgear. Photo: @kamaniweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is a good option if you aren't planning on wearing a sleeveless wedding gown. It will not only make you appear beautiful, but it will also make you feel unique and confident.

23. Purple long gown

Purple wedding dress. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you want your curves to leave a mind-blowing effect on the party this weekend, you might just want to hit the stores and grab one of these. Light it up with golden or silver accessories.

24. Brown and purple combination

This gown looks wonderful thanks to the flowery lace design, and its simple design can be enjoyed by everybody. The colour is one-of-a-kind, and the floral designs on the light net layer add to the dress' appeal.

Ankara lace dresses for weddings

Ankara could be mixed with lace and made into a whole wedding outfit, and it would simply take a good blend to bring out the beauty in both. These kinds of mixes tell others that you are an African modern woman who is proud of her heritage. Consider any of the following lace gown styles for wedding designs.

25. Off-shoulder at its best

Yellow, blue and black off-shoulder combination. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lace is such a superb fabric that can be combined with other fabrics. You could have lace with Ankara dresses, velvet, chinos, cotton, and so on. The list of available designs is inexhaustible. If you are considering Ankara gown with lace, this design will fit you. All you have to do is ensure your tailor creates what suits your taste.

26. A perfect mix for unique African women

Two similar fabrics can make a perfect mix when they are well combined to elaborate an outstanding design. Whether you are using a plain or patterned Ankara fabric and lace together, you can create unique lace dress styles for wedding guests.

27. Short combined gown for the wedding

Short lace-Ankara combination. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When combining your fabrics, one of your options is to ensure that the lace and Ankara have the same colour. Together, they would create a gorgeous outfit. With this much power in one outfit, it would be wise to keep the accessories to a minimum so the outfit could stand supreme.

28. Green to express royalty

Golden speaks of royalty, but this gown also has a very captivating design that complements the royalty, unlike other wedding outfits. It is simple and stylish.

29. Open slit for beautiful chics

The open slit design. Photo: @asoebibella (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A simple but long narrow cut on your outfit with sensitive parts of your body well covered still makes you appear hot for any occasion. Simply choose any cool colour of your choice to show your beauty, class, and style.

30. Luxury lace for trendy mothers

Ankara-lace combination with matching headgear. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This makes an excellent choice of attire for either the mother of the bride or groom. She will certainly look gorgeous, almost royal. All you need to do is to work on choosing a colour that will flatter your natural look.

African lace short dress styles

Lace outfits can come in varying lengths and designs as you wish them. If you are a fan of short knee-length, midi, or even mini dresses, then check out these gown styles for weddings you can select.

31. Sleeveless above-the-knee dress with a tail

This outfit features not just an alluring sleeveless but also an above-knee-level mermaid touch. You can rock this royal gown with a ‘terrible’ pair of heels. Your accessories could be in gold, or even silver. With this outfit, you can be a star at any party.

32. Sassy dress

Sassy dress for a young lady. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Apart from its simplicity, this design is also free and grants you comfort all day long. With a complementing heel colour, this sassy glamorous attire could cause every head to turn in your direction.

33. Trendy simple and chic gown

A woman wearing a white dress. Photo: pexels.com, @bestbe-models

Source: UGC

This is a simple and cute outfit that any African woman would gladly wear. It is straight making it one of the most comfortable dresses anyone can wear to a wedding. It is even convenient for plus-sized women.

34. Ankara short gown with lace

Ankara short gown with lace. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Do you want to have the best of both worlds in your attire? If so, this is one of the outfits that will be of interest to you.

35. Layered green design

Short green dress with sneakers. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As usual, the shortest gowns are the most stunning. This dress may not have many details, but it makes a perfect outfit for a wedding. Its layered design allows you to show off your girly look.

36. Unique wedding attire for a plus-sized woman

Long-sleeved purple wedding gown. Photo: @asoebibella (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sometimes the unexpected or unusual makes the best. This is true for the above purple outfit. It is unique for wedding attire. The outfit is decent and simple enough for any woman to wear. It especially makes a perfect choice for plus-sized women that want comfort and style all in one.

Wedding guest white lace dress styles in ghana

In Ghana, lace is one of the most popular fashion textiles. The appearance of this material is one of the key reasons why many ladies appreciate it. It is the most fashionable, feminine, and sensual fabric available. Check out some of these lace dress styles for wedding guests you can try out.

37. Green dress with long sleeve

Green is a great colour for a bold and unique style. As you can see, the dress's neck is wide and exposes your skin. Choose one for the next occasion you will be attending; you will look fabulous.

38. Orange design

Another design that will help you look naturally attractive is this one. Its colour and pattern are both subtle, making it an excellent choice for women who want their style to be more than just a fashion statement.

39. Simple brown

This long gown could be used as bridesmaid attire. If you want to experiment with jewellery on the neck, get a pair of huge earpieces. Either way, it wouldn't look bad.

40. Off-shoulder balloon gown

Lori Harvey attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and the opening of the Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

For those that love the cinderella and princess look here is a great piece you can consider. The small layers add to the elegance of the gown.

41. Floral layered gown

A woman wearing a black and white sleeveless outfit. Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob

Source: UGC

This sleeveless tiered floral black and white dress is another simple yet lovely piece. A pair of heels or wedges will do good. You can pair it with a natural hairstyle or one like the one above.

42. The Rwandan style

Rwandans are the main wearers of this design, but Ghanaians are not excluded. It is a lovely garment to wear to a wedding. It looks great with open-toed flats.

Lace straight dress styles

Below are some straight gown styles you can choose from.

43. One arm lace Ankara gown

Simple purple one-arm gown. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is a one-of-a-kind combination of Ankara and lace design. The design is straightforward and appealing to all body types. It looks well with any heel style.

44. Green, white and brown combination

Green, white and brown combination for maids. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As seen in the image above, such lace combination designs are the greatest since the lace patterns draw attention to the entire ensemble.

45. Mermaid off-shoulder

This gown has a fitted bodice that flows to the ground. It is best for people with a flat stomach and a body type of size 8.

46. Maxi white floral gown

A woman in a white floral maxi dress. Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob

Source: UGC

This gown is perfect if you are searching for something different for your wedding. The design is straightforward and suitable for any occasion.

47. Full-length mermaid off-shoulder

Full-length green gown. Photo: @kenya_wedding_digest (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A rare combination of Ankara; this African outfit style lace looks stunning and is a great choice for a special occasion. The pattern on the knees adds a beautiful touch to the dress.

48. Blue floral with a slit

Blue floral design with a slit. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This is another cool-coloured laced attire. If you are going to your bestie's wedding, this should definitely be on your shopping list. The floral motifs add to the dress's charm. You can choose traditional headgear, which will enhance your beauty while also preserving our national customs.

49. Fancy long gown

Fancy floral pink and white gown. Photo: @nigerianweddings (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

With such a vibrant colour and a stunning pattern, this dress can be worn on any given occasion. It cleverly hides your entire body while allowing some of your inner beauty to attract the attention of dozens of people as you go by.

50. Golden design

This is yet another outstanding design that never fails to wow. This stunning golden and brown colour scheme is one for the record books. Everything about this dress, from the appliques to the airy length, is eye-catching.

What is a lace wedding dress?

This is a dress made of laces or any other fabric with a lace partner.

Is it ok to wear a lace dress to a wedding?

It is perfectly acceptable to wear lace gowns to weddings that are well-tailored and emphasise the shape. To prevent being the old one out, create it according to the wedding theme colour.

What are the most popular wedding dress styles?

Mermaids, ballgowns, A-line dresses, and off-shoulder dresses are the most popular styles.

The above lace dress styles for wedding are only some of the various ways you could sew your fabric to appear your best for your next occasion. Every African woman deserves to stand out when attending a wedding, and you don't have to be left out. This is one of the few occasions where you get to show off your styling prowess. So, go out of your way to ensure that you get this right.

