The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services published fresh quarterly data covering April to June 2026

USCIS received over 95,000 family-based adjustment applications during the three-month period, with a median processing time of seven months

Preliminary family sponsorship filings under Form I-130 also recorded over 82,000 approvals in the same window

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released quarterly figures showing that tens of thousands of foreign nationals living inside the country successfully secured permanent residency through family connections between April and June 2026.

Official data from USCIS confirmed that 54,678 family-based Green Cards were approved during that three-month window.

US government approves over 54,000 Green Cards for family-based applicants. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These outcomes were processed through Form I-485, the application used by eligible foreign nationals already present in the United States to adjust their immigration status to that of lawful permanent resident.

Record volumes flowing through the system

The volume of incoming applications during the same period was considerably higher than the number approved.

USCIS received 95,175 family-based adjustment filings between April 1 and June 30, 2026, with agency tracking data placing the median processing duration at seven months from submission to decision.

Alongside these adjustment figures, the agency also recorded 82,636 approvals for Form I-130 petitions, which are preliminary filings used to establish a qualifying family relationship, either biological or through marriage, before the formal residency application can proceed.

The scale of these I-130 approvals points to a substantial pipeline of prospective applicants who are still working their way through the multi-step immigration process.

What the numbers mean for applicants

The quarterly snapshot offers a clearer picture of how family-based immigration is functioning under current USCIS operations.

For applicants and their sponsors, the seven-month median processing time serves as a practical benchmark, though individual cases may vary depending on the category of relationship, country of origin, and documentation requirements.

Family-based immigration remains one of the most commonly used legal pathways to permanent residency in the United States, allowing citizens and lawful permanent residents to sponsor close relatives including spouses, children, siblings, and parents.

US lists key foreigner PR requirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had highlighted a mandatory condition all foreign nationals were required to meet before securing lawful permanent residence.

USCIS confirmed that a visa needed to be available before an applicant could complete the final steps toward becoming a lawful permanent resident.

Three primary factors determined how long an applicant had to wait before they could meet this critical requirement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh