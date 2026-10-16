The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services highlighted a mandatory condition all foreign nationals must meet before securing lawful permanent residence

USCIS confirmed that a visa must be available before an applicant can complete the final steps toward becoming a lawful permanent resident

Three primary factors determine how long an applicant must wait before they can meet this critical requirement

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed a single non-negotiable condition that every foreign national must satisfy before their path to lawful permanent residence can be completed.

Federal authorities have stressed that compliance with this structural requirement is not optional, particularly as demand for permanent residency slots continues to far exceed what the system can accommodate each year.

USCIS announces one key requirement before permanent residence is granted to immigrants. Photo credit: JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The one condition applicants cannot skip

At the heart of the process is the question of visa availability. Before a foreign national can finalise the remaining steps of their permanent residency application, an immigrant visa must be open and accessible to them at that point in time.

USCIS has made this condition explicit on its official platform: "A visa must be available before an applicant can complete the final steps toward becoming a lawful permanent resident."

Because global demand routinely outpaces the statutory number of visas issued annually, applicants cannot simply apply and expect immediate results.

The process requires patience and careful monitoring.

What determines how long the wait will be

Three factors govern where an applicant stands in the queue and, consequently, when the visa availability requirement will be met for them.

The first is the priority date, which is typically the date on which a petition was filed on the applicant's behalf.

The second is the preference category, which reflects the basis of the immigration claim, whether family-based or employment-based.

The third is the country of chargeability, which is ordinarily the applicant's country of birth.

Applicants are advised to track these three elements against the Visa Bulletin published monthly by the United States Department of State.

This bulletin provides updated cutoff dates for each preference category and country, allowing applicants to determine precisely when they become eligible to advance in the process.

Understanding and monitoring these factors is essential for anyone navigating the United States immigration system, as missing critical windows or failing to act when a visa becomes available can significantly delay or complicate an application.

Judge orders Trump to reopen DV programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a US federal judge had issued a preliminary injunction ordering the State Department to reopen registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery.

US District Judge Jinsook Ohta issued the ruling on October 14 in the Southern District of California in the case Red Eagle Law, L.C. v. Rubio.

Registration was scheduled to open on November 1, with selected applicants to be notified by December 3 following an approved deadline extension.

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Source: YEN.com.gh