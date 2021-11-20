NDC's Captain Kojo Tsikata passes on after short illness
- One of the leaders of the opposition NDC has died
- Captain Rt. Kojo Tsikata died early on Saturday morning
- He has been appointed head of national security under Rawlings
Captain (red) Kojo Tsikata, former head of National Security and Foreign Affairs of the Interim National Security Council (PNDC), has died.
According to the family, the former National Council member, who was devastated, died on the morning of Saturday, November 20. The cause of her death has not been disclosed
"In accordance with his wishes, the family will arrange for a private family funeral," said a statement signed by (late) Colonel Joshua Agbotui and Fui Tsikata.
The 85-year-old man was appointed in 1982 under the administration of Jerry Rawlings and had been in charge of national security since 1982 and later joined the Rawlings administration on January 21, 1995.
The deceased was the captain of the Ghanaian army.
