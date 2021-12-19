About eight persons who attended the NPP delegates conference have been arrested by the police for breaking protocol

Media reports reveal that these persons were handed over to the police by party members of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The NPP held its annual national delegates conference in Kumasi to amend sections of the party’s constitutional conventions but it has been referred to the national council

Police have arrested at least eight persons at the ongoing National Representatives' Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Asse News News reported that the police made the arrest with the help of party volunteers.

NPP national conference: Eight arrested for breaking protocol. Photo: Getty Images

The suspects were arrested by the security agencies after they violated the protocol in the field. While all the male suspects are yet to be identified, the police have started investigating their movements.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic locations at Heroes Park in Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, the site of the two-day convention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Similar surveillance cameras have also been installed on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, where the delegates will be staying.

The state-owned Daily Graphic reported that a total of 400 surveillance cameras had been installed.

The conference is on the theme: "NPP: Our resolve, our determination and commitment to the development of Ghana".

More than 6000 delegates are attending the conference to consider 38 proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

