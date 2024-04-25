Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, was rejected when campaigning for the NPP candidate in Ejisu

Residents of Bonwire in Ejisu have continued to kick against the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, ahead of the by-election.

They turned on Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, who tried to campaign for the NPP candidate.

In a video on social media, Agya Koo was seen in Bonwire standing next to a billboard with Kwabena Boateng’s picture.

However, residents expressed their dissent, stating their preference for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi as they accosted Agya Koo.

The upcoming parliamentary by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress announced that it would not partake in the by-election. The opposition party cited financial concerns for abstaining from the polls.

The death of Ejisu MP John Kumah has necessitated the by-election. Kumah, also a deputy finance minister, died on March 7, 2024.

Chairman Wontumi wanted NPP to run unopposed

Chairman Wontumi said earlier that he wanted his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed. Wontumi said this would honour the late MP of the area.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that regardless of whether others contested, the NPP was still confident of victory in the by-election.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, while the winner, Kwabena Boateng, garnered 394.

He was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former GFA boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

