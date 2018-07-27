Wendy Shay's songs: The singer's biggest hits to listen to in 2022

Wendy Shay has only been active in the Ghanaian music industry for three years. But within that period, she has amassed a solid combined repertoire, producing two albums and many singles. The Afrobeat and Afropop singer has been instrumental in the Ghanaian music industry, and many people consider her one of the top female musicians in the country. Wendy Shay's songs are often among the top trending songs in Ghana.

Wendy Shay is one of the best female musicians in Ghana. Photo: @wendyshayofficial

Source: UGC

Wendy Shay is an award-winning Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress. Despite being in the industry for about a year, she won the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2019. The singer has also amassed a sizeable fan base locally and internationally, and her star is only continuing to rise. As a songwriter, Wendy Shay's songs are enjoyable. She writes Afrobeats and Afropop songs that speak directly to her generation.

Wendy Shay songs to listen to in 2022

Wendy Shay's music is a representation of her personality. She creates music that relates to many people. Whether singing about love or partying, you will get her message and sing along. Here is a list of the best Wendy Shay songs you should listen to this year.

1. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is a great single by Wendy Shay featuring Shatta Wale. The afrobeat song premiered in May 2019, becoming an instant hit. It surpassed her other hit, Uber Driver, based on YouTube views of over 4.4 million, making it the most listened-to single by the songstress.

Stevie Wonder is a song produced by RuffTown Records and directed by Yaw Skyface. Many people loved the track because of its simplicity and directness. In addition, the inclusion of Shatta Wale makes it even more worth watching.

2. Uber Driver

Uber Driver is the debut single by Wendy Shay. RuffTown Records, a record label that signed Shay when she ventured into the Ghanaian music industry, produced and wrote the track. Its director is Yaw Skyface, a renowned filmmaker and cinematographer in Ghana.

Upon releasing Uber Driver, many people received it well, and it has over 4.2 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. In addition, the song won the Eastern Music Awards for Music Video of the Year. It has also received two nominations, including Afrobeats Song of the Quarter and Introlude Song of the Quarter.

3. All For You

All For You by Wendy Shay is a song released by the musician through her record label on 26 January 2019. It is a single produced by MOGBeatz and directed by Yaw Skyface. Its video got praise online because of the befitting visuals and excellent choice of costume.

As a result, it received over 2.7 million views on YouTube, ranking it in the top ten of her most-watched videos on the platform. All For You is of the Afropop genre characterised by dance and electronic beats.

4. Wedding Song ft. Kuami Eugene

Wedding Song is a single that features Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene. The soundtrack comes from two of the most promising young musicians in Ghana. Wendy and Kuami released the piece in 2020 under the RuffTown Records label. Since its release on 15 December 2020, it has generated over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

5. Emergency

In Wendy Shay's Emergency song, the Ghanaian songstress links up with Bosom PYoung to release one of her best songs ever produced. The slow jam mixes some hip-hop beats and stays true to Afropop. Its pace makes it worth listening to and the reason it has gained over one million views on YouTube.

RuffTown Records, in conjunction with Midas Touch Inc., produced the song. It also had Bullet, Wendy Shay, and Bosom PYung as the songwriters. Many fans of Wendy Shay praise the song because of the passion, energy, and ability to increase tone and slow down the voice when needed in some sections.

6. Survivor

Survivor is one of Wendy Shay's new songs; the songstress released it in 2022 after returning from a brief hiatus to bless her fans and music lovers. Directed by Prince Dovlo, MOG Beatz produced the single, and since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on 20th May 2022, it has over one million views.

7. Break My Waist [BMW]

The dimension of creativity the Ghanaian songstress put into her videos is impressive, and Break My Waist is no exception. Those who know quality songs can attest that Wendy takes her time to ensure everything about the videos she is releasing appeals to the music sense of her audience.

Since the 2 minutes 19 seconds song premiered on 27th November 2021 on the YouTube channel, it has been viewed over 0.5 million views.

8. Kiss Me On The Phone featuring Bisa Kdei

The collaboration of Wendy Shay and Bisa Kdei undoubtedly impacted the level of acceptance that Kiss Me On The Phone enjoys. It came from her newly released album Shayning Star and received instant acceptance. Directed by Mickey Johnson, the single was uploaded to the YouTube channel on 25th December 2021.

9. Nobody

If you need a song to entertain yourself with, Nobody is a song you might want to consider. Directed by KP Selorm, the song passes a vital message to ladies and lets everyone who cares to listen that it is never a bad thing when others talk about someone. It premiered on YouTube on 11t April 2021.

10. Wendy Shay - Heat ft. Shay Gang

Heat is also known as Ebefa for many fans. Wendy Shay's Ebefa's song is also another big hit by the artist. It has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube. She sings in her local dialect.

Has Wendy Shay quit music?

Not yet. The rumour of quitting music surfaced in 2019 when she posted a photo of herself and a colleague in nursing uniforms. The picture had a caption suggesting she was quitting music.

Although Shay is a nurse by profession, many interpreted it as a way for the singer to get her name in the news. It is a strategy that worked because Wendy Shay never quit music. Instead, she went on to release an album in 2020.

Is Wendy Shay really married?

No, she is not married yet. Though around December 2020, photos of Wendy Shay in a wedding dress emerged online. Many people interpreted it as the singer getting married to her long-term boyfriend. However, the pictures came from a behind-the-scenes shot of one of her upcoming music videos.

Frequently asked questions

What is Wendy Shay's real name? Shay's official name is Abena Ofusuhemaa Asiamah Addo. After venturing into music, she adopted Wendy Shay as her stage name. How old is Wendy Shay now? The singer is 26 years old; she was born on 20th February, 1996. Is Wendy Shay rich? Considering her net worth of $500,000, according to The 360Report's website, it will not be a gainsay to conclude that the Ghanaian singer is relatively rich. Which tribe is Wendy Shay? The Ghanaian Afro-Pop and Afrobeat singer was born in one of the suburbs in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Was Wendy Shay a nurse in Germany? Yes, she was. She noted during Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show that before venturing into singing, she once pursued a career as a nurse. What is Wendy Shay's real name? Shay's official name is Abena Ofusuhemaa Asiamah Addo. She was born on 20 February 1996 in Accra, Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

Wendy Shay is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. The singer is the recipient of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, among other awards. She has released two albums and more than ten singles so far. Fans can attest to how her songs inspire them, especially during dull moments.

Yen.com.gh recently discussed some of the best latest Hiplife songs that you should not miss listening to in 2022. As you must have known, the hiplife musical genre blends Ghana's culture and conventional hip-hop.

What are the latest hiplife songs in the country? Check out the post to learn more about ten songs in this genre that you can listen to over and again.

Source: YEN.com.gh