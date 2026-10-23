Ghanaians hoping to build their first home can use a 10-year plan to organise savings, secure land and work towards construction milestones

The approach involves choosing a manageable house design and spreading work across stages, with room for changes in income and building costs

Proper land checks, building approvals and professional supervision remain essential, even when construction is completed gradually

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Owning a house in Ghana can feel like a distant ambition when monthly income must also cover rent, transport, food and family responsibilities.

Building your first home in Ghana: A 10-year savings and construction guide. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

For salary earners without enough money to build immediately, a 10-year roadmap offers a way to organise the journey into smaller targets.

However, the timeline is a planning example, not a guarantee. Progress will depend on income, location, house size and changes in construction costs.

Start with savings and secure land

The first two years could focus on understanding what is affordable and building a dedicated house fund.

Start by recording household expenses and deciding how much can consistently go towards the project without taking money needed for essential bills or emergencies.

For illustration, saving GH¢1,000 monthly adds up to GH¢120,000 over 10 years, before interest and withdrawals. This is a savings calculation, not an estimate of the cost of a completed home.

Before purchasing land, engage a qualified lawyer and licensed surveyor to check the seller’s authority, documents and boundaries. The Lands Commission provides official search services, which should form part of these checks. lc.gov.gh

Consider access roads, drainage, commuting distance and the availability of water and electricity when comparing locations.

Follow a flexible construction timetable

A modest home with a carefully planned layout provides a clearer starting point for budgeting. Ask an architect and quantity surveyor to develop a suitable design and cost breakdown.

The following timetable illustrates how the project could progress:

Period Main target Key activities Years 1–2 Savings and land Build savings, investigate plots and complete purchase checks Years 3–4 Design and preparation Complete documentation, obtain approvals and fund foundation work Years 5–6 Main structure Build walls and structural elements under professional supervision Years 7–8 Roofing and services Complete roofing and coordinate plumbing and electrical installation Years 9–10 Finishing and occupation Complete essential finishes, sanitation, inspections and occupation requirements

Obtain the relevant assembly’s approvals before construction. Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s guidance also provides for permit extensions where projects exceed the permit’s validity, making this an important consideration for longer builds.

The schedule should follow available funding and professional advice. It should not require unfinished work to remain exposed simply to match a particular year.

Before starting each stage, obtain updated quotations covering materials, labour, transport and supervision. Include a contingency allowance agreed with the quantity surveyor.

Keep receipts, written agreements and progress photographs. Have a qualified professional assess work after lengthy pauses and advise on suitable protection during breaks.

Prioritise a safe, functional home before expensive decorative finishes. Water, sanitation, secure doors and windows, and properly installed electrical systems belong in the essential budget.

Before moving in, confirm the applicable completion and habitation requirements with the assembly. AMA specifically requires a completion certificate for habitation.

Review the plan annually, adjusting the design, savings target or completion date when circumstances change.

Building a 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing.

Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor.

The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh