Portugal has set a minimum salary threshold that foreigners, including Ghanaians, must meet to qualify for its Digital Nomad Visa

The visa offers non-EU nationals a legal pathway to live and work remotely in Portugal for an extended period

Applicants must satisfy several conditions beyond income, including proof of remote employment or freelance work

Portugal has outlined the minimum salary requirement that Ghanaians and other non-European Union nationals must meet to be eligible for the country's Digital Nomad Visa, offering a clearer pathway for remote workers hoping to relocate to Europe.

To qualify for the long-stay Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must earn at least four times Portugal's national minimum wage per month.

Portugal lists salary requirement for Ghanaians and other foreigners who seek Digital Nomad Visa. Photo credit: Miodrag Ignjatovic & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As of the current rate, that figure stands at approximately 3,040 euros monthly, a threshold designed to ensure that visa holders can sustain themselves financially without placing strain on public resources.

Who qualifies for Portugal's Digital Nomad Visa

The visa is open to non-EU citizens who work remotely, whether as employees of a foreign company or as self-employed freelancers.

Applicants must demonstrate that their income is generated from clients or employers based outside Portugal.

Supporting documentation typically includes employment contracts, proof of income, and evidence of remote working arrangements.

Beyond the salary requirement, applicants are expected to hold valid health insurance, present a clean criminal record, and provide proof of accommodation in Portugal.

The visa allows holders to remain in the country for up to one year, with the option to renew and eventually apply for a residence permit.

What the visa means for Ghanaians eyeing Europe

For Ghanaians working in tech, content creation, consulting, or any other field that permits remote working, the Portugal Digital Nomad Visa represents a notable opportunity.

Portugal has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for location-independent workers, offering a relatively mild cost of living compared to other Western European nations, alongside a warm climate and a growing expatriate community.

Those who meet the income threshold and satisfy the supporting requirements can apply through the Portuguese consulate or embassy in their home country.

Processing times and specific document requirements may vary depending on the consulate handling the application.

Portugal's move to formalise and publicise these criteria signals the country's continued interest in attracting high-earning remote workers from across the globe, including the African continent.

Finland lists 5 jobs for faster residence permits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Finland's immigration authority had confirmed a dedicated fast-track service that processed certain residence permits within two weeks.

The accelerated pathway was open to foreigners applying under five specific professional categories, including EU Blue Card holders.

Family members of eligible applicants could also benefit from the same two-week processing window under the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh