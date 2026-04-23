Building back home shouldn’t feel like a full-time job. While the rewards of owning property in Ghana are massive, the hurdles are real. Whether you’re managing a site from abroad or locally, you don’t need a lecture on the risks; you need a blueprint for navigating them.

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Building in Ghana: Experts share how to own your dream home

Source: UGC

Real estate heavyweights, including Franck Tcheukado, COO of Jobomax Homes, a trusted homebuilder serving diaspora and local communities across West Africa, and Keith Williams, CFO at Greenwich Hazelton Group, break down how you can build back home without losing your mind or your money.

1. Embrace Financing

Keith Williams notes that many developers demand 70% to 100% upfront, a move that is "impossible for 99% of people."

"What you have is a situation where people have to bring all the cash … or finance it over a year," Williams explained.

Tip: Look for developers like Jobomax Homes who offer tailored financing models, such as 30% down payments with 10-year financing. Companies like this help you keep your monthly budget manageable and protect you from high local interest rates.

Building in Ghana: Experts share how to own your dream home

Source: UGC

2. Verify Your Title

Did you know there are over 30,000 active land disputes currently sitting in Ghanaian courts?

Franck Tcheukado emphasises that you must verify land ownership before the first cedi leaves your pocket. Don't take a relative’s word for it; use digital land registry searches where available and in-person searches at the land title office when necessary, to ensure your title isn't just a tale.

Williams echoed this, sharing, “That is something to be careful about, and that’s what pushed me to buy a place from a very reputable construction company in Ghana.”

Working with an experienced homebuilder simplifies navigating the complicated system and avoiding land disputes.

Building in Ghana: Experts share how to own your dream home

Source: UGC

3. Choose the Right Supervision

Distance is the enemy of quality. Without reliable oversight on the ground, your 3-bedroom dream home can easily turn into a 1-bedroom mistake with poor finishes.

● The Reality: Projects fail when there is no one to hold contractors accountable for material costs, finishes, or timelines.

● The Solution: Use clear, milestone-based contracts. Ensure that each stage of the build is verified with photo or video evidence.

4. Location, Location, Location

While building near family may seem logical, it can be a headache if that area lacks infrastructure. Both Tcheukado and Williams suggest looking at planned urban developments, like Appolonia City.

● Why? You get guaranteed water, reliable power, and tarred roads.

● Long-term Value: Properties in well-connected corridors like Adenta-Oyarifa are seeing appreciation rates of 12–18% in 2026, far beyond traditional standalone builds.

5. Budget for the Extras

Tcheukado warns that many homeowners underestimate costs for finishes and incidentals. Your budget shouldn't just be for the foundation and roof. You should account for:

● Permits and legal fees.

● Site preparation and landscaping.

● Transportation of materials to remote sites.

● Tile, bathroom and electrical fixtures, paint, appliances, etc.

By purchasing a house from an experienced, professional home builder, buyers can avoid having to deal with unpredictable costs. With a fixed-price contract, the builder bears this responsibility, and you can lock in the price of your home at the time of purchase. This saves you from the headache of unforeseen costs that come up during construction.

The Bottom Line: Whether you are in Accra or Atlanta, building your home is within reach with the right research and a trustworthy partner. As Tcheukado puts it, "At Jobomax, we build homes, but what we really sell is trust and transparency."

Source: YEN.com.gh