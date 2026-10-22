Malaysia's Immigration Department published official eVisa guidelines, setting a standard processing window for foreign applicants

Several conditions can push an application beyond the standard timeframe, including incomplete submissions and public holidays

Malaysia also clarified rules on group applications and a key passport requirement all travellers must meet before boarding

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Malaysia's Immigration Department has released official guidelines detailing how long foreigners should expect to wait when applying for an eVisa before travelling to the country.

According to the Malaysia eVisa portal, the standard processing time for a tourist eVisa falls between 2 and 7 working days.

Malaysian authorities disclose how long it should take foreigners to get an eVisa. (Photo Credit: Jun/Anadolu)

Source: Getty Images

However, this window excludes weekends and Malaysian public holidays, and in some cases, public holidays in the applicant's home country may also affect the count.

When Processing Takes Longer

Not every application will be resolved within the standard timeframe. The immigration authority confirmed that submissions which are incomplete, require additional supporting documents, or are flagged for an interview will fall outside the 2 to 7 working day window.

External disruptions, including system maintenance, power outages, and internet service provider failures, can also delay processing.

Applicants should also note that a tourist eVisa cannot be submitted from inside Malaysia. The visa must be obtained before arrival. The only exception is for employers, who are permitted to apply from within the country.

Group Applications and Passport Rules

Travellers applying as a family or small group have the option to register up to five passports under a single application.

Despite this convenience, the immigration authority advises each individual to submit their own application personally, rather than delegating the process to someone else.

There is also a passport condition that every visitor must satisfy upon arrival. A minimum of three blank pages must be present in the passport at the point of entry.

Travellers who do not meet this requirement risk being denied boarding or refused entry at the border.

The full guidelines are accessible through the official Malaysia eVisa FAQ page maintained by the country's Immigration Department.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh