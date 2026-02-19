A Manchester United star chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the long-running greatest-of-all-time debate

The biggest debate in football this century over who deserves the title of the greatest player has taken another twist.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain at the heart of the argument, with thousands of fans still divided over which of the two truly stands above the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate chose Lionel Messi as his idols

While opinions continue to differ, one former teammate of the Portuguese star has already made his position clear.

Amad Diallo, who currently plays for Manchester United and previously shared a dressing room with the Al Nassr captain, did not pick him as the greatest.

Messi and Rooney, Diallo’s choices

Although Amad and Ronaldo never featured together in an official match for United—largely due to tactical decisions and the Ivorian’s brief loan spell at Rangers—they did train together and share the dressing room during the Portuguese forward’s second stint at Old Trafford. By the time Amad returned, however, Ronaldo had already terminated his contract with the club.

After signing a contract extension until June 2030 in January last year, Amad has continued his journey at United. In a recent episode of Inside Carrington on the club’s official channel, he was asked to choose between his footballing heroes. Despite expressing admiration for Ronaldo, he selected his long-time rival instead.

“In my life, my idol was Messi. I always say Messi. He is the player I try to learn from,” Amad said.

The winger, who has made 20 Premier League appearances this season with two goals and two assists, also named Wayne Rooney as the United legend he would have most loved to play alongside.

“At United, the player I really like was Rooney. When they ask me which player would you love to play with from United history, I say Rooney because he is the player I really, really love,” he added.

His choices do not suggest any lack of respect or admiration for Ronaldo, but rather reflect personal preference. In fact, Rooney himself previously clarified that he does not “hate” Ronaldo for favoring Messi in the long-running debate.

