Cristiano Ronaldo made an impressive return from injury, scoring twice to inspire Al-Nassr to a dominant win over Al-Najmah

The victory strengthens Al-Nassr’s grip at the top of the Saudi League, opening a six-point gap over Al-Hilal with seven games remaining

On a personal level, Ronaldo’s brace takes him closer to the coveted 100-goal milestone

A CAF-accredited Ghanaian sports journalist is confident that Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr to the Saudi League title

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury in style, scoring twice to power Al-Nassr to a convincing win and move a step closer to the historic 1000-goal mark on Friday, April 3.

The Portuguese star, who missed the club’s last two matches and Portugal’s recent friendlies, wasted no time making his presence felt.

Back in the starting lineup, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus icon delivered when it mattered most.

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Al-Najmah in Al-Nassr's 5-2 win in April 3, 2026. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo shines as Al-Nassr extend winning run

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the game did not start smoothly for Al-Nassr. Rakan Al Tulayhi stunned the hosts just before halftime, finishing off a swift counterattack to give the visitors the lead in the 44th minute.

The response was immediate. Abdullah Hamdan, a January addition from Al-Hilal, struck in stoppage time to restore parity heading into the break.

Moments later, Sadio Mane turned the game around, putting Al-Nassr ahead and shifting the momentum firmly in their favour before recess.

The visitors threatened again after the restart through Felippe Cardoso, but from that moment, the spotlight shifted firmly to Ronaldo — one of just seven players to reach 50 Champions League goals in record time.

Watch Ronaldo's penalty goal on X:

He converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute with trademark composure before adding his second in the 73rd minute, finishing from close range after a well-worked move involving Nawaf Boushal.

Mane later added another to seal the victory, capping a dominant display. According to Goal, the result extends Al-Nassr’s winning run to 15 matches and strengthens their grip at the top of the Saudi Pro League, opening a six-point gap over rivals Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace solidifies Al-Nassr's grip at the summit of the Saudi Pro League table. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo backed to win Saudi League

The 41-year-old will be hoping his goalscoring exploits can propel Al-Nassr to their first Saudi Pro League title since 2018. Sharing his thoughts, Abdul Wadudu Osman told YEN.com.gh in an interview:

“What Cristiano Ronaldo brings goes beyond just goals. His leadership, winning mentality, and ability to deliver in decisive moments give Al-Nassr a clear edge, especially under pressure.

“When you look at the title run-in, it’s not just about talent - it’s about experience and composure, and Ronaldo has consistently shown he thrives in those situations.

"Of course, the challenge from Al-Hilal remains strong, but with Ronaldo in this kind of form, Al-Nassr have every reason to believe the title is within reach.”

Ronaldo closes in on 1000 career goals

Beyond the team success, Ronaldo’s personal milestone continues to draw attention.

According to beIN Sports, his brace takes him closer to an extraordinary 1000 career goals, a mark few in football history have even approached.

Now sitting on 967 goals across spells with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, the veteran forward continues to redefine longevity at the highest level.

Ronaldo achieves historic milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a historic milestone that had stood for over 60 years.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now scored more goals after turning 30 than he did before.

Source: YEN.com.gh