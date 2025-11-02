Kevin Okyere, the founder and owner of Springfield Group, has reportedly been arrested in Dubai

The business mogul was arrested in connection with disputes around the defrauding of investors

His arrest comes after a court in the UK threatened to issue an arrest warrant in August if he failed to appear for a hearing

Kevin Okyere, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Springfield Group, has allegedly been arrested in Dubai.

According to a Ghanaian lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the respected CEO was arrested in connection with disputes around the defrauding of investors.

This comes after a court in the United Kingdom threatened to arrest him in August 2025.

At the time, the UK court indicated that it would issue an arrest warrant for Kevin Okyere if he failed to appear before it on September 3, 2025, to answer criminal charges of fraud.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court, located at 181 Marylebone Road, London, warned that failure to attend could result in proceedings continuing in his absence or in a warrant being issued for his arrest, with the possibility of being remanded in custody until brought before the court.

The charges relate to an alleged fraud of USD 29,321,064.51 (Twenty-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand, Sixty-Four Dollars and Fifty-One Cents) involving a cargo of gasoline supplied by EDURC Company DMCC and discharged at Tema, Ghana, on September 5, 2024.

Kevin Okyere declines court summons

According to reports, when the date to appear before the court came, Kevin Okyere did not honour the invitation.

The Herald indicated that Kevin Okyere feared being arrested and having his passport confiscated until the fraud-related case is resolved, which can result in a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He decided not to travel to the UK, where he is a citizen, to attend the hearing and demonstrate his innocence.

