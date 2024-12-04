John Janssen is a multidimensional personnel recognised for his contributions in various sectors. He is well-known for his work as a businessman and investor. His ability to adjust and prosper in diverse circumstances has earned him the respect and affection of peers and fans. Explore John Janssen's net worth and all factors influencing his financial status.

John Janssen is a successful entrepreneur and reality TV personality. His relationship with Shannon Beador propelled him to widespread recognition. Shannon is known for her role as a housewife on Bravo's reality television show The Real Housewives of Orange County. Learn more about John Janssen's net worth and career.

John Janssen's profile summary

Full name John Janssen Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Southern California, California, United States Current residence Newport Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Alexis Bellino Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV personality Net worth $10 million–$20 million

What is John Janssen's net worth in 2024?

According to citiMuzik and Meaww, John Janssen has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. He earns income through his business and reality television career. Here is a look at John Janssen's career and sources of income.

Business career

John Janssen is an accomplished businessman who has worked in the insurance industry. He is the vice president and a partner at Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers. John has worked with the insurance company from 2001 to the present.

His speciality is risk management services, an essential element of the insurance sector. John's extended tenure at Wood Gutmann & Bogart has increased his wealth and cemented him as a recognised figure in the Orange County business scene.

Reality television career

Janssen is known for his roles in television series such as The Real Housewives of Orange County (2020–2024), Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2024), and Jeff Lewis Live (2021). His appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County commenced in 2020, right after he started dating Shannon Beador.

While he was not a leading cast member, his appearance on RHOC brought him to public attention. What is John Janssen's net worth in RHOC? His earnings in The Real Housewives of Orange County are yet to be revealed.

John Janssen's Newport Beach property

While specific details regarding John Janssen's house are not public, he is believed to own a beach house in Newport Beach, California. The prime real estate substantially boosts his overall net worth.

John Janssen's lawsuit

In March 2024, John Janssen sued Shannon Beador for the $75,000 he had loaned her. He said Beador violated a verbal agreement and committed contractual fraud.

According to John, Shannon requested the cash in 2022, which he delivered in two periodic payments: a $40,000 electronic transfer in January 2022 and a $35,000 cheque made payable to her in May 2023.

Janssen, who dated Shannon from 2019 to 2022, stated in legal documents that Beador used the earlier payment to have plastic surgery. The settlement terms between the ex-partners were not made public. The dispute was settled in advance of a probable trial.

FAQs

How old is John Janssen? He is 62 years old as of 2024. John was born on 30 November 1962. How many kids does John Janssen have? John Janssen has three kids from his former marriage: two daughters and a son. How rich is Shannon Beador? She has an alleged net worth of $20 million. How does John Janssen make money? He earns income through his businesses and reality television career. Are John and Alexis dating? The two are now engaged How long did Shannon and John date? They were together for 3.5 years, from 2019 to late 2022. How tall is John Janssen? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

John Janssen's net worth reveals much about his professional life and financial choices. Through hard work, wise investments, and a devotion to philanthropy, he has left a legacy of inspiration to others. The American entrepreneur rose to popularity through his relationship with Shannon Beador. He is now engaged to Alexis Bellino.

