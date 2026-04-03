Opta’s supercomputer predicts outcomes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Spain national football team tipped as favourites

France national football team, England national football team and Argentina national football team are among the top contenders

Brazil national football team rank lower, while Morocco national football team are Africa’s highest-ranked side

Opta’s supercomputer has released its early projections on how the 2026 FIFA World Cup could unfold, following the confirmation of all 48 participating teams.

The upcoming tournament will be the first expanded edition, arriving four years after Lionel Messi famously “completed football” by lifting the trophy with Argentina national football team in Qatar.

Supercomputer predicts winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup after all 48 teams qualify

Source: Getty Images

The football world is now preparing for another month-long spectacle, where the best nations will compete for the sport’s most prestigious prize.

With the full lineup confirmed, there is no shortage of talent, although notable absentees include teams such as Italy and Nigeria.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup 2026 winner

Opta ran its first simulation last year, prior to the group-stage draw, and backed Spain national football team to win the tournament with a 17% probability.

Spain arrive in North America as European champions and are powered by the emergence of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

La Roja have not lost in three years. The 2024 European champions have been drawn into Group H alongside Uruguay, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia.

“Everyone likes to be spoken of positively, but we must perform at an almost perfect level to win. We appreciate the recognition, while understanding there are other equally strong teams,” said head coach Luis de la Fuente following a draw with Egypt on March 31, via the federation’s website.

Supercomputer predicts winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup after all 48 teams qualify

Source: Getty Images

Second on the list is France national football team, who are expected to boast one of the most dangerous attacks in the tournament, led by Kylian Mbappe.

The 2018 champions were given a 14.1% chance and drawn alongside the disputed AFCON champions, Senegal national football team, Norway national football team featuring Erling Haaland, and Iraq national football team.

England national football team rank third with an 11.8% chance, while defending champions Argentina national football team sit fourth at 8.7%. A much-anticipated Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain, scheduled for last month, was postponed.

Record winners Brazil national football team are ranked seventh, trailing both Germany national football team and Portugal national football team.

Meanwhile, recently crowned AFCON champions Morocco national football team are the highest-ranked African side with a 1.1% chance.

The Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals at the previous edition but have since appointed a new head coach, replacing Walid Regragui.

Donald Trump threatens 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament kicks off.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

On Monday night at the White House, standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he issued a similar warning to Seattle. He cautioned that unless the city’s crime rate improves, he could strip it of its hosting rights.

Source: YEN.com.gh