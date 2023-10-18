Latarian Milton: Where is he now, and what has happened to him?

Latarian Milton was the subject of the most significant media attention when he was seven. Sadly, it wasn't because he broke an imposing record or produced a lot of scientific data; instead, it was because he did something nearly beyond comprehension. Learn more details about his life and whereabouts.

Latarian Milton is an internet star and juvenile delinquent from the United States. He became a well-publicised child criminal in 2008, when he was seven, after snatching his grandmother's automobile. Milton caused extensive property damage during a road rage spree over Palm Beach. He has since earned the moniker Hood Rat Kid.

Full name Full name Famous as Hood Rat Kid Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Riviera Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Body measurements in inches 37-32-35 Body measurements in centimetres 93-81-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sheneequa Grandmother Zikkita Stratford Relationship status Single Education Palm Beach Middle School Profession Social media personality Net worth $100,000

Latarian Milton's biography

Latarian Milton was born in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, to his mum, Sheneequa. His mom, Sheneequa, was just 16 years old when Latarian was born. As a result, he was raised by his grandmother, Zikkita Stratford.

Milton's mother was never there to support him. Her absence was due to her constant run-ins with the authorities and certain addictions that she battled.

He holds an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. Milto attended Palm Beach Middle School for his education.

How old is Lamilton Boondocks?

Milton is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 30 September 2000. The American celebrity kid's zodiac sign is Virgo.

What did Latarian Milton do?

From his childhood until his adolescence and maturity, he grew rebellious and committed several crimes. He had committed the following offences:

Property damage

Milton battled with his mom when she ordered him to cease smoking when he was seven. In his rage, he grabbed his grandmother's car and sped across Palm Beach, causing damage to several properties along the way.

Attacking his grandmother

Latarian once confronted his grandma for failing to purchase him chicken wings at Walmart. This occurred two weeks after the automobile rampage. Following this, child protective services required a mandatory mental health examination on him because the automobile rampage and the attack on his grandma occurred in a short span of time.

Carjacking

After appearing to live an everyday life after the road rage, Milton was back in the news for the wrong reasons. He was accused of carjacking a Lyft ride-sharing vehicle in the West Palm Beach suburbs.

According to the scene report, the driver picked up four males, including Milton and one lady. After dropping off the lady, the males requested that the driver drop them off somewhere else, but the driver refused because the inquiry was not made via the Lyft app.

At gunpoint, one of the four guys threatened the driver and forced him out of the vehicle. The guys made off with the driver's jacket, wallet, and iPhone. Milton snatched the wheel and drove away. The four individuals were charged with burglary, armed carjacking, and conducting a felony while in possession of a weapon.

Where is Latarian Milton now?

The delinquent child is said to be still in prison. Many others believe he was charged with property damage and carjacking. However, he is serving his term according to Palm Beach County detention records. His sentence is 15 years in prison.

Latarian Milton in Boondocks

Latarian's acts influenced an episode of the sitcom programme The Boondocks. What is the most controversial episode of The Boondocks? The episode "Return of the King" is considered the most contentious.

Hamilton Taeshawn is the primary character in the sitcom, a parodic imaginary psychopath and nasty youngster. He produced a slew of memes and remixes following his remark, "It's a hoodrat thing".

How tall is Latarian Milton?

He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds or 72 kilograms. His body measurements are 37-32-35 inches or 93-81-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Latarian Milton? He is an internet star and juvenile delinquent from the United States. Where is Latarian Milton from? He hails from Palm Beach, Florida, United States. What is Latarian Milton's age? He is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 30 September 2000. Who is Latarian Milton's grandmother? His grandmother's name is Zikkita Stratford. Where is Latarian Milton in 2023? He is allegedly serving a prison sentence. How tall is Latarian Milton? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Latarian Milton's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $100,000.

Latarian Milton is an American juvenile delinquent. The infamous child criminal came into the limelight in 2008 after stealing his grandmother's car and causing numerous property damages. He is presently serving a 15-year jail term.

