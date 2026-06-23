Thomas Partey makes his first start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing Ghana's opener against Panama due to travel restrictions

Benjamin Asare also replaces Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal, with Inaki Williams and Kwasi Sibo also coming into the starting XI

Ghana are unbeaten in their second group games at the World Cup and any result other than defeat could secure a place in the next round

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his starting XI for the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F clash against England, with Thomas Partey returning to the team for the first time in the tournament.

Partey, who missed Ghana's opening 1-0 victory over Panama after being denied entry into Canada due to his ongoing legal issues in the United Kingdom, comes straight back into the starting lineup, replacing Elisha Owusu in midfield.

England vs Ghana: Confirmed Black Stars Lineup as Thomas Partey Starts

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's starting XI vs England

Benjamin Asare gets the nod in goal ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi despite the St Gallen glovesman returning to training after picking up an injury during the Panama match.

Asare now becomes the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams also earns a recall, replacing Ernest Nuamah in attack, while Kwasi Sibo comes in for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Queiroz has set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation as Ghana targets early qualification for the knockout stage.

Below is Ghana's confirmed lineup:

Asare; Mensah, Opoku, Adjetey, Senaya; Partey, Sibo, Yirenkyi; Semenyo, Ayew, Williams.

What Ghana needs against England

Ghana enter the fixture on the back of a winning start and with a strong second-game record at the World Cup, remaining unbeaten in their second group games across the tournament's history, with two wins and two draws.

However, England presents a formidable test. The Three Lions are undefeated in eight World Cup outings against African nations, recording five wins and three draws.

Despite the challenge, the stakes are clear for the Black Stars. Any result other than a defeat in this fixture could all but guarantee Ghana's progression to the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Queiroz and his side fully aware of the opportunity in front of them.

Source: YEN.com.gh