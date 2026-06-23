England and Ghana meet at the World Cup for the first time, with the Three Lions unbeaten in all eight previous matches against African opponents

Despite this, Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz said his side would not lose their identity against England, invoking '33 million lions' in a rallying call

Opta's supercomputer has given the Three Lions a 78.8% win probability across 25,000 simulations ahead of the clash in Foxborough on June 23

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England are being positioned as overwhelming favourites to beat Ghana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 23.

The Three Lions have never lost to an African team at the World Cup, recording five wins and three draws across seven previous contests against opponents from the continent.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the winner of the England vs Ghana World Cup clash in Boston on June 23, 2026. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, NurPhoto and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Tuesday's match will mark their eighth different African opponent at the tournament – more than any other nation – after Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Senegal.

It is also the first time the two nations have met at a World Cup.

Their only previous encounter came in a March 2011 friendly at Wembley, a match that ended 1-1 with Asamoah Gyan scoring a sublime stoppage-time equaliser.

England vs Ghana: Supercomputer predicts winner

Both England and Ghana enter the fixture on three points, having each won their opening group games in contrasting fashion.

A victory for England, combined with a Croatia win over Panama, would confirm Thomas Tuchel's side as Group L winners.

Should Ghana pull off an upset, a simultaneous Panama win over Croatia would see the Black Stars top the group.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Opta's supercomputer has offered insight into the game, projecting which of the two sides will emerge victorious.

Across 25,000 simulations, Tuchel's side triumphed in 78.8% of outcomes.

A draw was the next most likely result at 13.3%, while Ghana claimed victory in just 7.9% of simulations.

The winner of the match will be guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

Black Stars coach issues battle cry

Despite the odds being stacked against Ghana, head coach Carlos Queiroz struck a defiant tone ahead of the fixture.

The former Manchester United assistant coach told the media, as cited by Ghanafa.org:

"England has its strengths, its characteristics. We have ours. The most important thing is that we are not going to lose our identity because we want to add points to get to the qualification."

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz issues a rallying call ahead of Ghana's second Group L clash against England on June 23, 2026. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

He added:

"We know what the characteristics of the England team are — good players with an experience of premiership that is very important, very competitive, and intense. But we also know how to control these situations.

"It is a team that comes with three lions here in the shirt, but we come from Ghana, and we have 33 million lions to fight. That's what we're going to do."

Queiroz's previous experience against England at the World Cup ended in a painful 6-2 defeat when he was in charge of Iran at the 2022 edition in Qatar. It was the heaviest loss of his managerial career at the tournament.

Prophet Telvin predicts Ghana to beat England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has boldly predicted a Ghana victory over England at the 2026 World Cup.

He singled out Declan Rice, an Arsenal midfielder, as the player who could unintentionally hand the Black Stars the important victory.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh