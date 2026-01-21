Kylian Mbappé scored twice against Monaco as Real Madrid cruise to a 6-1 win, moving closer to direct qualification for the Champions League knockout stage

The French star surpassed Lionel Messi and equalled Cristiano Ronaldo by reaching 11 goals in the opening phase, the joint-highest tally in Champions League history.

Mbappé now targets Ronaldo’s all-time single-season record, with the chance to break the opening-stage mark when Real Madrid face Benfica next

After years of dominance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League, some of their most iconic records are beginning to fall.

On Tuesday, January 20, Kylian Mbappé took centre stage by scoring twice in Real Madrid’s emphatic win over his former club Monaco, a performance that saw him surpass Messi and draw level with Ronaldo in a remarkable scoring feat.

Per beIN Sports, Los Blancos thrashed the French side 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, moving to within a single point of sealing automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

Mbappé was one of the undisputed stars of the night, netting both of his goals in the first half to give the Spanish giants a commanding 2-0 lead before the interval.

Mbappe beats Messi, equals Ronaldo record

With his brace against Monaco, Mbappé has now scored 11 goals in just six matches during the current Champions League opening phase.

In doing so, he has equalled the record set by Ronaldo in the 2015–16 season, a campaign in which the Portuguese forward also achieved the feat while wearing the Real Madrid shirt, per Diario AS.

By matching Ronaldo’s tally, Mbappé has moved ahead of Messi, who previously held the record for the second-highest number of goals in the group stage with 10, achieved during the 2016–17 season with Barcelona.

The French forward has also gone past the marks set by Sébastien Haller in 2021–22 and Robert Lewandowski in 2019–20, both of whom reached double figures with 10 goals during a single opening stage.

Mbappé will have the chance to rewrite the record books next week when Real Madrid travel to Portugal to face Benfica on Wednesday, January 28, on the final matchday of the League Phase.

Although the current Champions League format allows teams to play eight matches in the opening phase, compared to six under the previous system, it is notable that Mbappé reached his total in fewer games than the maximum available.

As a result, the 25-year-old goes into the final round with a genuine opportunity to move beyond Ronaldo and stand alone as the most prolific scorer in the history of the competition’s opening stage.

Mbappé chases Ronaldo’s legendary record

Beyond his exploits in the early rounds, Mbappé’s explosive start to the campaign has also put him on course to challenge one of Ronaldo’s most famous Champions League records.

The Portuguese superstar remains the all-time holder for the most goals scored in a single Champions League season, having netted an extraordinary 17 goals for Real Madrid during the 2013–14 edition.

Ronaldo’s dominance is further underlined by the fact that he also occupies second and third place on the all-time list, with 16 goals in the 2015–16 season and 15 goals in 2017–18.

The latter tally is currently shared with Karim Benzema, who reached the same number in 2021–22, and Robert Lewandowski, who did so in the 2019–20 campaign.

With several matches still to play and his confidence soaring, Mbappé is now firmly in contention to add his name alongside - or even above - those legendary achievements.

Mbappe aims to break Ronaldo record

