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48 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe FT: Ghana 0-1 Cameroon The Black Queens suffered a frustrating setback, extending their poor record in second group matches. Ghana are now without a win in their second WAFCON group fixture since 2008, when they defeated Tunisia 3-2. The defeat will leave the team wondering how they let an opportunity to secure early qualification slip away. Despite dominating possession with 59% of the ball, recording four shots on target and completing over 300 passes, Ghana struggled to unlock a disciplined Cameroonian defence. Several key players failed to hit their usual levels, with Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah enduring a difficult outing as she struggled to influence proceedings in attack. Jennifer Cudjoe also failed to impose herself in midfield, leaving Ghana without the control and creativity needed to break Cameroon down. Coach Kim Lars Björkegren will also face questions over his substitutions, with only Evelyn Badu's introduction making a noticeable impact. The decision to bring on Princess Marfo and Princess Adubea instead of options like Abigail Kim and Stella Nyamekye could be debated after Ghana's attacking struggles in the closing stages.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe FT: Ghana 0-1 Cameroon 82 min: Ghana attempt to build from the back, but a series of misplaced passes brings another promising move to an abrupt end. 84 min: The Black Queens win an attacking throw-in, which quickly turns into a free-kick. Grace Asantewaa delivers into the box, but Cameroon stand firm and clear the danger. 85 min: Asantewaa's resulting corner fails to find a teammate, allowing Cameroon to launch a swift counterattack. Susan Ama Duah reads the danger brilliantly and snuffs it out. 86 min: Cameroon make two defensive-minded substitutions to protect their lead. Veteran Gabrielle Onguéné, making her eighth WAFCON appearance, replaces Naomi Ndjoah Eto, while Michaela Abam comes on for Grace Mendoua. 87 min: Princess Marfo shows quick feet to beat her first marker, but a second Cameroonian defender steps in at the perfect moment to deny her a dangerous cross. The fourth official signals seven minutes of added time. 90+1 min: Cameroon send a hopeful ball into Ghana's area, but Cynthia Konlan gathers comfortably. The Lionesses then win a free-kick, although the Black Queens deal with the delivery. 90+2 min: Ghana earn another free-kick in a second half that has been repeatedly interrupted by fouls. 90+3 min: Princess Marfo wins a valuable free-kick in the attacking third. Portia Boakye's delivery is met by a towering Cameroonian header, sending the ball out for a throw-in. 90+4 min: An opportunity goes begging. Linda Owusu's corner evades every Ghana player inside the box, allowing Cameroon to breathe again. 90+5 min: The Black Queens launch one final attack from deep, but Cameroon break up the move before it can gather momentum. 90+6 min: Cameroon win a late free-kick to wind down the clock, and moments later the referee blows for full-time. The Indomitable Lionesses hold on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory, while Ghana are left to rue missed opportunities and a disallowed equaliser.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Black Queens denied by VAR 72 min: Coach Kim Lars Björkegren rolls the dice, introducing Princess Marfo in place of Alice Kusi as Ghana search for a way back into the contest. 73 min: Marfo makes an immediate impact, combining well with Josephine Bonsu down the flank. However, Cameroon's defence, expertly marshalled by captain Ange Bawou, snuffs out the danger. 74 min: Cameroon respond with a change of their own, bolstering the midfield as Charlene Meyong replaces Genevieve Ngo-Mbeleck. 76 min: Ghana continue to build patiently from the back, but Boye-Hlorkah's attempted switch of play is intercepted. Princess Marfo then concedes a free-kick while trying to wriggle past her marker. 77 min: Goal... or so Ghana thought! The Black Queens appear to have found an equaliser through Evelyn Badu after a long ball from Benedicte Simon causes chaos in the Cameroon defence. A botched clearance and goalkeeping error allow Doris Boaduwaa to pounce, and the loose ball falls kindly to Badu, who calmly slots home. 78 min: Heartbreak for Ghana! VAR intervenes, and after a tense review, the goal is ruled out for offside against Doris Boaduwaa in the build-up. Cameroon preserve their slender 1-0 lead as the Black Queens' celebrations are cut short.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Black Queens still probing 63 min: Play is briefly halted after a Cameroonian player goes down injured. Before the stoppage, Josephine Bonsu and Genevieve Ngo-Mbeleck were both shown yellow cards following an off-the-ball incident. 65 min: The match resumes with Ghana continuing to push for an elusive equaliser, but Cameroon remains disciplined and compact at the back. 66 min: The Black Queens patiently build from defence and force a throw-in in the attacking third. Cameroon respond with a tactical change, introducing Nina Ngueleu in place of goalscorer Marie Ngah Manga. 68 min: The referee calls for another cooling break, giving both benches the opportunity to reset for the final stages of the contest. 70 min: Ghana's relentless pressing creates another opening, but Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah blazes her effort well over the crossbar as the Black Queens continue to search for a breakthrough.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Evelyn Badu nearly equalises for Black Queens 51 min: Ghana win a throw-in deep in Cameroon's half, but Alice Kusi's inviting delivery into the box fails to find a Black Queens shirt. 52 min: Cameroon quickly transition from defence to attack after clearing their lines. Ghana survive an early scare as a goal-bound effort is blocked before the danger is eventually cleared. 53 min: A sloppy pass while playing out from the back gifts Cameroon possession. The Lionesses combine well but fail to hit the target, much to Ghana's relief. 54 min: Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah loses possession in a dangerous area, allowing Cameroon to break at speed. Captain Portia Boakye times her challenge to perfection to dela with the threat. 55 min: Ghana earn another throw-in, but Evelyn Badu's attempt to beat her marker comes to nothing as the ball runs out of play. 56 min: The game swings from end to end with both teams exchanging throw-ins. Badu shows intent again but is denied as Cameroon stand firm. 57 min: It's a fiercely contested spell, with play repeatedly interrupted by throw-ins as Ghana continue their search for an equaliser. 58 min: Ghana patiently recycle possession before Benedicte Simon finds Boye-Hlorkah on the left. The winger wins a valuable free-kick in an attacking area. 59 min: The resulting set piece earns Ghana a corner as the pressure continues to build. 60 min: A golden chance goes begging! Alice Kusi's corner causes chaos in the Cameroon box, and after Boye-Hlorkah's miscued effort falls kindly to Evelyn Badu, the substitute is denied from close range by a brilliant save from the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Black Queens begin 2nd half on a flying note 45 min: We're back underway in Casablanca, with Cameroon restarting the contest. Ghana, however, make the brighter start as Doris Boaduwaa forces the goalkeeper into a sharp save from a tight angle. At the break, Evelyn Badu replaces Ajegipina Zakaria as Kim Lars Björkegren looks to inject fresh energy. 46 min: The Black Queens patiently build from the back before Portia Boakye picks out Alice Kusi on the left. The Saudi-based winger drives forward but her attempted pass to Boaduwaa is comfortably intercepted. 47 min: Ghana win a free-kick in a dangerous area, and Portia Boakye unleashes a thunderous strike that the Cameroonian goalkeeper does brilliantly to push away. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is unable to keep the attack alive as the ball runs out of play. 49 min: The Black Queens continue to build momentum and pin Cameroon back, but play is halted after a Cameroonian player goes down, with the referee awarding a free-kick. 50 min: Ghana remain on the front foot, but Alice Kusi is guilty of overplaying the situation as an ambitious dribble breaks down just as the attack begins to gather pace.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon – Half-time analysis The Black Queens have fallen well below their usual standards in the opening half, struggling to find the composure and control that typically define their game. Their normally assured passing and smooth build-up play have been disrupted by a physical Cameroon side that has unsettled Ghana's midfield. The partnership of Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa has struggled to impose itself, with the Indomitable Lionesses constantly applying pressure and disrupting their rhythm. Up front, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has found it difficult to influence the game, leaving Ghana's attack feeding on limited service. Coach Kim Lars Björkegren may be forced into changes after the break, with Sharon Sampson's height and physical presence and Stella Nyamekye's pace on the wings potential options to spark a turnaround. Other options of Abigail Kim and Evelyn Badu can also be used. Defensively, Benedicte Simon's flank has been heavily targeted by Cameroon, and Comfort Yeboah could be considered as a replacement. Even Portia Boakye's trademark long deliveries have failed to trouble Cameroon, whose aerial dominance has neutralised Ghana's approach. Björkegren now faces a crucial team talk at the interval, as the Black Queens must raise their level or risk suffering their first defeat since losing to England in an international friendly in December.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: Ghana 0-1 Cameroon 42 min: Alice Kusi dazzles with some neat footwork, but a heavy touch sees her bring down her marker. Free-kick to Cameroon. 43 min: Cameroon push forward once again, but Ghana stand firm as Susan Ama Duah wins a foul to halt the attack. 44 min: The Black Queens continue to struggle for fluency in the final third, with Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah unable to capitalise on a chance to deliver a cross. Goal kick for Cameroon. The referee signals five minutes of added time. 45+1 min: Ghana win an attacking throw-in before earning a free-kick after Ajegipina Zakaria is fouled. Boye-Hlorkah delivers a deep cross, but there is no Ghanaian player on the end of it. A wasted opportunity. 45+2 min: Cameroon attempt to launch another attack, but Ghana win possession back. Grace Asantewaa tries to drive forward but is stopped, with Achta Toko receiving a yellow card for the challenge. 45+3 min: Portia Boakye sends a hopeful ball into Cameroon's half, but the Lionesses intercept and quickly transition forward. A heavy pass, however, allows goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan to comfortably collect. 45+5 min: Ghana earn one final free-kick before the referee brings the half to an end. Cameroon head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Black Queens struggling to find their rhythm 32 min: Cameroon continue to pile on the pressure, forcing Ghana onto the back foot, but the final effort sails comfortably over the crossbar. 33 min: Another corner for the Indomitable Lionesses. Captain Colette Ndzana nearly catches everyone off guard with a bold attempt to score directly from the set piece. 34 min: Cameroon have dominated the contest since the half-hour mark, but a foul on Susan Ama Duah finally gives the Black Queens a chance to regroup and relieve the pressure. 35 min: Ghana patiently build from the back, but Grace Asantewaa is dispossessed in midfield. Cameroon fail to capitalise before Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah concedes a free-kick. 37 min: The game has become increasingly scrappy, with a series of fouls disrupting the rhythm. Ghana wins a free-kick, but Portia Boakye's delivery is comfortably cleared. 38 min: Another foul on Asantewaa hands Ghana another set-piece opportunity. Boakye's long ball fails to find its target, and Ajegipina Zakaria's attempted dribble comes to nothing. 39 min: Tempers continue to flare in a stop-start contest dominated by fouls. Cameroon's goalscorer, Marie Ngah Manga, becomes the latest player to enter the referee's book. 40 min: Ghana fail to make the most of another promising moment, allowing Cameroon to regain possession from a throw-in and restore control.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Boaduwaa threatens for the first time 22 min: Cameroon come within inches of doubling their advantage, but Genevieve Ngo-Mbeleck drags her effort wide of the post. A huge let-off for the Black Queens. 23 min: Ghana respond with purpose as Doris Boaduwaa wins a corner after her cross is blocked. Cameroon, however, stand firm and clear the resulting set piece. 24 min: The Indomitable Lionesses threaten on the counter, but Ajegipina Zakaria tracks back brilliantly to win possession. Ghana then give the ball away cheaply before Benedicte Simon does well to shield it out of play and ease the pressure. 25 min: The referee calls for the cooling break, giving both technical benches the chance to regroup and issue fresh tactical instructions. 26 min: Play resumes with Ghana building patiently from the back. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is brought down, earning the Black Queens a free-kick, with captain Portia Boakye over the ball. 27 min: Boakye's delivery is cleared, but Ghana keep the pressure on. Grace Asantewaa picks out Boaduwaa, whose clever footwork creates space for a shot, but her effort goes straight into the goalkeeper's hands for Ghana's first effort on target. 28 min: Ghana's attack comes to an end after Boye-Hlorkah is penalised for a foul. Cameroon launch another attack from the restart but fail to make their dominance count. 30 min: Cameroon continue to dictate possession with slick passing, but Ghana stay compact and eventually intercept to halt another promising move.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Cameroon: Marie Ngah breaks the game's deadlock 12 min: Cameroon continue to target Ghana's flanks with intent, exposing space out wide and asking serious questions of Kim Lars Björkegren's defence. 13 min: Play is halted as the VAR checks a possible handball involving Benedicte Simon inside the Ghana penalty area. 17 min: After a lengthy review, the Egyptian referee points to the spot and awards Cameroon a penalty. Tempers flare between both sets of players during the delay, with Grace Asantewaa shown a yellow card for her involvement. 18 min: Goal! Cameroon take the lead. Marie Ngah Manga keeps her composure from 12 yards, sending Cynthia Konlan the wrong way to make it 1-0 to the Indomitable Lionesses. 20 min: Ghana respond immediately in search of an equaliser, but the move breaks down as Alice Kusi runs the ball out of play while trying to beat her marker.