Coach Kim Lars Björkegren has made one change to the Black Queens squad that defeated Cape Verde in their opening WAFCON 2026 fixture

Ghana and Cameroon both enter the Group D clash with opening wins, making the encounter crucial in the race for qualification

Doris Boaduwaa leads Ghana's attack after scoring in the opener, with Zakari Ajegipina the sole change to the starting XI

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Ghana's Black Queens will line up against Cameroon on Sunday, August 2, in a high-stakes Group D fixture at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, with both sides arriving on the back of opening victories at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named his starting XI for the contest, making just one alteration from the team that opened the tournament with a win over Cape Verde.

Ampem Darkoa forward Zakari Ajegipina comes in to replace Princess Marfo as the only change to the lineup.

Ghana vs Cameroon: Confirmed Black Queens Lineup for WAFCON 2026 Clash

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Cameroon: Black Queens confirmed lineup

Cynthia Konlan retains her place in goal, protected by a back four of Josephine Afua Bonsu Kyerewaa, captain Portia Boakye, Susan Ama Duah and Benedicte Simon.

Grace Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe will hold the midfield, with Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah operating as the creative outlet in the No. 10 role.

Ajegipina and Alice Kusi provide width from the flanks, while in-form striker Doris Boaduwaa leads the attack.

Boaduwaa enters the match with momentum, having netted a standout goal against Cape Verde in Ghana's opening fixture, and she is expected to carry the primary goal threat against a resilient Cameroon side.

Ghana vs Cameroon: A rivalry with weight

Ghana's recent form underlines their credentials heading into the fixture.

Björkegren's side has won six of its last seven matches without conceding a single goal across that run, with the only points dropped coming in a goalless draw against Tanzania in a preparatory game.

The match carries additional significance beyond the Group D standings.

Ghana and Cameroon are among the rare African nations to have reached the WAFCON final at least three times without claiming the title, lending this encounter an extra layer of history.

A victory for either side on Sunday would place them in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds, making this one of the defining fixtures of the group stage.

Ghana vs Cameroon: How to watch the WAFCON blockbuster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed the high-stakes Group D showdown between Ghana and Cameroon and disclosed how fans can watch the game live.

The Black Queens face the Indomitable Lionesses at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, August 2, at 5:00 PM GMT.

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Source: YEN.com.gh